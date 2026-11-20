Anthropic's debut valuation hit $2 trillion, yet global tech stocks fell sharply. Investors demand proof that AI infrastructure spending will generate sustainable earnings, triggering a broad market selloff.

Global technology equities experienced a significant downturn following the initial public offering of Anthropic, the developer of the AI chatbot Claude. Despite the company achieving a $2 trillion valuation and seeing its shares rise by as much as 39 per cent during trading, the event failed to generate the sustained optimism required to support the broader artificial intelligence sector. Instead of injecting new energy into the market, the debut highlighted growing investor anxiety regarding the profitability of massive AI infrastructure investments.

Anthropic Market Debut Details and Valuation

Anthropic made its long-awaited entry into the public markets on Thursday, with its stock market debut taking place in New York. The company's valuation soared to $2 trillion, driven by the initial surge in share price. The closing price for the first day of public trading settled at $96.86, reflecting a moderation from the early highs. This specific valuation milestone was a focal point for analysts testing the current appetite for high-growth artificial intelligence equities. The initial rally faded by the end of the session, signaling that the market's enthusiasm for AI narratives is becoming increasingly conditional on tangible financial results.

Also read Anthropic prices IPO at $83 per share, raising $81.3 billion in largest US IPO

Broader Market Decline and Global Impact

The performance of Anthropic shares was insufficient to counteract a wider reversal in technology stocks across global markets. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index surrendered all of its early gains to close down 2.2 per cent. Major players in the semiconductor and cloud infrastructure sectors also retreated significantly. Nvidia, a key beneficiary of the AI boom, saw its gains of 4.7 per cent turn into a loss of 3.3 per cent. Similarly, CoreWeave, another Nasdaq-listed firm, experienced a reversal from a 10.5 per cent gain to a 6.1 per cent loss. The sell-off was not confined to the United States, with Asian markets recording their worst week since the onset of the pandemic. Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's Kospi both fell by more than 5 per cent. European markets followed suit, with the Stoxx Europe 600 dropping nearly 1 per cent, led by a 2.8 per cent decline in chipmaker ASML.

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Investor Sentiment and Profit Taking

Market analysts attribute the sharp correction to a combination of profit-taking and waning confidence in the immediate returns of AI investments. Johan Javeus, senior economist at Swedish bank SEB, noted that the market reaction was far from the euphoria needed to sustain the current trade. He emphasized that while billions have been poured into technology companies like Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet, traders are now demanding concrete evidence that these expenditures will yield profits. Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, described the environment as one where the slightest negative news triggers significant declines. He observed that cracks are appearing in the growth narrative, prompting investors to lock in accumulated wealth. This sentiment was further reinforced by a 5 per cent drop in Anthropic's pre-market trading the following morning, with Nasdaq futures indicating another 1 per cent decline at the open.

Political Risks and Future Valuation Challenges

External political factors also contributed to the market volatility. The recent victory of the Democrats in the midterm elections accelerated the sell-off by raising fears that policymakers might impose restrictions on AI infrastructure development. Concerns regarding opposition to data centre construction added to the uncertainty surrounding the sector's long-term expansion plans. Amish Patel, head of equity research at Raymond James, highlighted the tension at the heart of the AI trade. He stated that while investors believe in the transformative potential of the technology, they are becoming more demanding about the growth and earnings companies can deliver. Anthropic now faces the challenge of converting its rapid revenue growth into sustainable earnings that justify its $2 trillion valuation. The broader implication is a potential reassessment of valuations for funds tracking indices like the Nasdaq and S&P 500, affecting millions of pension and savings pots globally.