Anthropic's stock debut failed to halt a broader market sell-off, signaling deep investor concerns about an AI bubble. Tech stocks plunge as major funds reduce exposure amid rising volatility.

The initial public offering of artificial intelligence developer Anthropic did not serve as the market stabilizer that Wall Street investors had desperately hoped for. Despite high expectations, the IPO failed to reverse a significant downturn in global equity markets, with shares crashing back toward their initial listing price within days. The event highlighted growing anxieties about the sustainability of the current technology sector boom and the broader economic environment.

Anthropic Stock Performance Details

Anthropic shares surged nearly 40 percent in the first minutes of trading on Thursday in New York, valuing the company at over $2 trillion. Seven founders, including Brighton-born Jack Clark, held individual fortunes estimated at $26 billion each. Thousands of employees became millionaires as a result of the float. However, these early gains were short-lived. The company surrendered its initial momentum, closing its first trading session up 17 percent. By Friday, shares had retreated significantly, crashing back toward the $83 listing price before closing at $88.91, a decline of 8.5 percent from the opening day close.

Also read Anthropic IPO Reveals AI Power, Wealth Concentration, and Shift in Market Dominance

Global Market Sell-Off Mechanics

The market reaction extended far beyond the immediate trading of Anthropic. Trading screens displayed widespread red from east to west, indicating a broad-based selloff across global indices. The MSCI All Country World Index suffered its longest losing streak in three years. Technology stocks bore the brunt of this decline. New York's blue-chip Nasdaq 100 index has now fallen more than 18 percent from its peak reached a little over a month ago. The sell-off targeted key players in the artificial intelligence ecosystem, including hyperscalers, neocloud providers, and data center developers.

Impact on Major Tech Companies

Several prominent technology firms have experienced substantial losses since reaching record highs in recent months. CoreWeave, SanDisk, and Nebius have dropped approximately 70 percent. Intel and Oracle have fallen around 60 percent. Nvidia, often viewed as the posterchild of the artificial intelligence revolution, is down more than 40 percent. This decline has wiped approximately $2.5 trillion off the value of what was once the world's largest company. The slump coincides with the sudden departure of chief executive officer Jensen Huang, amid reports of personal scandals involving affairs with a suspected Chinese spy.

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Investor Sentiment and Bubble Fears

Leading investors and hedge fund managers are expressing serious concerns about a potential market correction. Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, described the previous week as a matter of "hell." A respected City fund manager managing hundreds of millions of pounds noted that people had invested heavily in US stocks without considering valuation. Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, and Ken Griffin of Citadel are both warning that a bubble is bound to burst. They compare the current technology boom to historical busts in railroads, the Industrial Revolution, and the late 1920s.

Warren Buffett and Strategic Shifts

Berkshire Hathaway, led by Warren Buffett until September, now holds $377.4 billion in cash. This massive cash reserve suggests that Buffett does not view current stock prices as offering good value, even if he does not necessarily predict an imminent crash. Owen Lamont, a fund manager at Acadian Asset Management, revised his previous stance, stating there is a 70 percent chance that the US stock market is already in an artificial intelligence bubble as of November 2026. Joachim Klement at Panmure Liberum has also become bearish, selling his private share holdings and moving money into government bonds after the S&P 500 moved below the 200-day moving average threshold.