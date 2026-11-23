Anthropic shares plummet on its NYSE debut, triggering fears of an AI bubble burst and a global tech sell-off that has wiped trillions from major indices like Nvidia.

Anthropic, the artificial intelligence developer best known for its Claude chatbot, experienced a turbulent stock market debut on Thursday in New York, shattering initial hype and igniting fears of a broader market correction. Although Anthropic shares soared nearly 40 percent in early trading to briefly value the company at over $2 trillion, the momentum failed to sustain. By Friday, the stock had crashed back toward its $83 listing price, ultimately closing at $88.91, which represented an 8.5 percent decline from the previous close.

Anthropic Shares Crash After Initial Surge

The seven founders of Anthropic, including Brighton-born Jack Clark, now sit on personal fortunes valued at approximately $26 billion each, with thousands of staff members also achieving millionaire status multiple times over. Despite this massive paper wealth for insiders, the blockbuster float did not serve as the tonic Wall Street needed to counter weeks of market turmoil. Instead, the IPO became a focal point for investor anxiety, with the stock surrendering its early gains and ending its first full session significantly lower, signaling deep skepticism among institutional traders.

Also read Anthropic's IPO Reveals $156 Billion Philanthropic Plan Tied to Effective Altruism

AI Sector Plummets Amid Bubble Fears

The sell-off extended far beyond Anthropic, affecting the entire artificial intelligence sector which had led the market charge earlier in the year. CoreWeave, SanDisk, and Nebius, key players in the neocloud and data center spaces, have fallen approximately 70 percent from their recent record highs. Meanwhile, established giants like Intel and Oracle have shed around 60 percent of their value, illustrating the severity of the rout. This broad-based decline suggests that investor confidence in the sustainability of AI valuations has eroded rapidly across multiple tiers of the technology industry.

Jensen Huang Departure Hits Nvidia

Nvidia, the posterchild of the AI revolution, has been particularly hard hit, dropping more than 40 percent in a rout that has wiped approximately $2.5 trillion off the value of what was once the world's largest company. The sharp decline follows the sudden departure of CEO Jensen Huang, who left amid a string of scandals involving affairs, including one with a suspected Chinese spy. This leadership crisis has compounded market fears, as Nvidia's performance often sets the tone for the broader semiconductor and AI investment landscape on Wall Street.

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Top Investors Signal Market Correction

Prominent investors are increasingly vocal about the risks, with Ray Dalio of Bridgewater Associates and Ken Griffin of Citadel warning that the current market resembles historical bubbles that inevitably burst. Dalio noted that almost every technology boom, from railroads to the Industrial Revolution, has created a bubble followed by a bust. Meanwhile, Berkshire Hathaway holds a staggering $377.4 billion in cash, suggesting that Warren Buffett does not believe current stock prices offer good value. Owen Lamont of Acadian Asset Management now estimates a 70 percent chance that the US stock market is in an AI bubble as of November 2026.

Global Indices Hit Three-Year Low

The negative sentiment has spread globally, with the MSCI All Country World Index suffering its longest losing streak in three years. Technology stocks bore the brunt of the sell-off, pushing New York's blue-chip Nasdaq 100 index down by more than 18 percent from its peak just over a month ago. Wall Street's fear index, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), has risen to its highest level since March, reflecting intense uncertainty. Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange have described the environment as a stealth bear market, where specific sectors fall 20 percent or more from their peaks.