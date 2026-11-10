Anthropic IPO: Claude AI Maker Plans Up to $64 Billion Listing

Anthropic aims to sell 825 million shares at $70 to $78 each in its upcoming IPO, a listing that could value the company at up to $1.4 trillion.

Anthropic, the maker of the Claude AI models, plans to raise up to $64 billion in its upcoming initial public offering, the artificial intelligence company said in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The listing could value Anthropic at up to $1.4 trillion, making it one of the most closely watched stock market debuts of the AI era.

The company said on Tuesday that it aims to sell 825 million shares at between $70 and $78 each. The shares will trade under the ticker 'ANT'. Anthropic has been aiming to go public during the week of November 16, and reports said its shares would begin trading on November 19.

Also read Anthropic Launches Claude Models Ahead of Trillion Dollar IPO

Anthropic IPO Share Sale Terms and Private Placement

Anthropic is offering 825 million shares in the IPO at a price range of $70 to $78 per share, with a total target of up to $64 billion. The filing sets out these terms as the company moves toward its planned trading debut.

Separately, seven tech companies including Google, Nvidia, AMD and Microsoft have agreed to buy $26 billion of non-voting shares at the IPO price in a separate private placement, the filing showed. Those shares are not part of the public offering and carry no voting rights.

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The offering falls short of earlier expectations. Anthropic had been expected to raise up to $100 billion, which would have made it the largest IPO on record. Even at the top of its price range, the offering would still fall short of the record set by Elon Musk's SpaceX, which raised $86 billion in its June IPO at a valuation of $1.77 trillion.

Investor Views on the AI Spending Boom

The stock market debut will be the first by one of the leading AI model developers, and it is being seen as a gauge of how long the AI spending boom lifting the US economy can last. Investors are watching closely whether demand for AI can keep pace with the heavy outlays behind it.

Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley Wealth Management, told AFP news agency that Anthropic's listing is 'just another chapter' in investor worries over the cost of the AI buildout and how it gets financed. Hogan argued that investors have wanted to be part of three massive companies over the last three years, namely SpaceX, Anthropic next, and perhaps OpenAI next year.

The listing comes as Wall Street digests the results of the US midterm elections. Democrats, who are more wary of AI, won control of both chambers of Congress and have vowed to put the brakes on President Donald Trump's agenda, adding a political dimension to the offering.

Estimates in recent months had put Anthropic's valuation as high as $2 trillion, but those figures have slipped along with a slide in AI stocks on Wall Street. The slide has brought volatility to shares of companies linked to the AI boom, with Nvidia particularly in focus after its chief executive Jensen Huang was caught up in a spy scandal.

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Revenue Growth, Risks and Governance Structure

Anthropic reported revenue of $17 billion in the third quarter, up from $1.4 billion a year earlier, according to the filing. Its annualised run-rate revenue was about $81 billion as of October 31, up $10 billion from the end of September. The company said this run-rate figure describes how much it expects in a year based on current revenue.

The filing devotes extensive space to the technology's risks. Anthropic warns that advanced AI systems 'could pose catastrophic or existential risks to society if not developed and deployed responsibly'. The company also cautions that its public positions on AI regulation and safety could expose it to 'political backlash, or disproportionate regulatory action', a reference to its feuds with the Trump White House.

The Pentagon has labelled Anthropic a national security risk after the company refused to lift restrictions on military use of its technology. Anthropic has also refused to allow its Claude models to be used for mass surveillance of US citizens or deployed in fully autonomous weapons systems.

Anthropic has committed hundreds of billions of dollars to computing capacity, and the filing warns that it must make many of those payments even if demand falls short. Under the governance structure laid out in the filings, the seven co-founders, led by chief executive Dario Amodei and his sister, president Daniela Amodei, will keep just over half of shareholder votes after the listing, so outside investors cannot outvote them.