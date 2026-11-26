Anthropic launches Skills over MCP in public beta, allowing Claude agents to access standardized workflow instructions. This update impacts security, costs, and adoption across enterprise platforms.

Anthropic has officially launched the public beta for Skills over MCP within Claude and Claude Code. This new extension fundamentally alters how enterprises manage security and governance when connecting Model Context Protocol ( MCP) servers to AI agents. The update shifts the approval paradigm from verifying what a server can do to assessing what instructions it tells the agent to perform. This change raises significant concerns regarding prompt injection vulnerabilities and context-window costs for organizations relying on these integrations.

Standardized Workflow Instructions for Agents

Anthropic's Model Context Protocol provides AI agents with access to external tools and data sources. The newly released Skills over MCP extension allows those same servers to supply standardized, reusable workflow instructions known as skills alongside functional tools. Developers can update both tools and guidance simultaneously, eliminating the need for users to install separate components. A skill operates as a package of instructions that guides an AI agent on how to handle specific task types.

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Technically, a skill takes the form of a directory containing a SKILL.md file and optional supporting documents. These files include best practices, step-by-step workflows, or playbooks tailored to a user's account or organizational structure. In the Claude interface, a skill is discovered when the server connects, but its full instructions load only when necessary. This mechanism allows for efficient context management while ensuring detailed guidance is available on demand.

Enterprise Adoption and Integration Examples

Early adopters of this technology include major platforms such as Shopify, HubSpot, Atlassian, and Carta. Anthropic has provided specific examples of how these skills function in real-world scenarios. A Shopify skill helps Claude design and update a merchant's online store. HubSpot skills assist with customer onboarding processes, while Atlassian skills analyze work to surface actionable insights. A Carta skill is also coming soon to help draft and issue equity from uploaded documents.

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Microsoft has signaled broader ecosystem momentum by adding skills support to Visual Studio Code, demonstrating multi-client adoption. OpenAI and Microsoft have also supported the open-source Model Context Protocol since its release in November 2024. The project joined the Linux Foundation's Agentic AI Foundation in December 2025. The Agent Skills format was opened as a standard in December 2025, establishing a unified framework for the industry.

Security Implications and Governance Shifts

The extension changes the security calculus for any organization connecting an MCP server. Approving a server now means approving both its tool permissions and its instructional content. Guillaume Lebedel, co-founder and CTO at StackOne, noted that a server exposing tools like Terraform or Kubernetes can now carry the runbook for using them effectively. This convenience introduces complexity because the server's instructions enter the agent's decision-making loop directly.

This shift creates risks related to prompt injection and unauthorized code execution. End users and gatekeepers must now approve each skill and manage what enters the agent's context window. The primary goal for administrators is to control costs and prevent malicious or unintended instructions from executing local code. The extension specification remains labeled as beta, with support for software development kits and client applications still under construction.

Availability and Additional Protocol Features

The Skills over MCP beta is enabled by default for Pro, Max, and Ultra plans. Team plans require an administrator to enable the feature explicitly. Enterprise support is listed as coming soon in the near future. Two other parts of the MCP protocol are now generally available for Pro, Max, and Ultra subscribers. Tasks is an official MCP extension that allows servers to run long jobs while Claude continues working.

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Elicitation is another official extension that lets servers ask users for information while handling a request. Another addition, File Uploads, is scheduled to follow. This feature is built on an experimental MCP extension that will let Claude send files to servers instead of just text. This update ensures files do not pass through the model's context window. Claude Code adds its own limits on MCP skills, including ignoring tool-permission and hook settings to maintain internal security boundaries.