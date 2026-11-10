Anthropic has its own AI-powered office suite now

The company is courting white-collar workers ahead of its IPO.

The company is courting white-collar workers ahead of its IPO.is The Verge’s senior AI reporter. An AI beat reporter for more than five years, her work has also appeared in CNBC, MIT Technology Review, Wired UK, and other outlets.

For years, Anthropic has been known for its focus on enterprise and coding tools that attract high-flying corporate clients, inspiring competing frontier labs — like OpenAI, SpaceXSI, and Meta — to. And now, Anthropic is trying to expand its footprint to other knowledge workers with an AI-powered suite of office tools.

Also read Anthropic Launches Claude Models Ahead of Trillion Dollar IPO

At an event in San Francisco on Tuesday, Anthropic unveiled new tools for non-technical workers who spend a lot of time attending meetings, brainstorming new ideas, and analyzing metrics: Claude Meetings, Claude Sheets, and Claude Whiteboards. The tools allow for Claude to join a meeting, take notes, lay out ideas on a shared whiteboard, edit spreadsheets alongside employees, or turn a presentation into a one-minute explainer video.

The new “Artifacts,” or Anthropic’s version of graphical UI, come two and a half years after Artifacts first debuted, and join existing tools like Claude Docs, Slides, Design and Motion. Claude Whiteboards, Sheets, and Meetings are all now available in beta, with the first two available to all paid plans and Meetings available for Teams and Enterprise subscriptions.

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The company also announced that Claude Data is now generally available to all paid plans.in a pre-briefing that Claude Code “changed how engineers work a year ago” — and now, the company is looking to knowledge workers as “the gap we’re hoping to close. ”The company also unveiled new interactive connectors that allow for users to open apps from partnered companies, such as HubSpot, Adobe, and Atlassian, inside Claude.

The company launchedabout two years ago, and its marketplace of tools has grown to more than 9,000 plugin options; now, Lin says, the company is looking to make those connections a lot deeper, so that users don’t have to switch tabs to access the services they use every day and instead just embed them into Claude. For example, with the new tools, people can access a native Adobe PDF editor or a HubSpot marketing campaign tracker inside Claude itself.

The tools follow other AI companies’ offerings in recent years: Google’s Gemini can join meetings and take live notes, and so can OpenAI’s ChatGPT, in some cases, via its “record” feature. Gemini is also well-versed in creating spreadsheets , and Google has a lot of different “interactive connectors” for its suite of office tools.

At OpenAI’s DevDay last month, OpenAI leaned even further into integrated apps and connectors in order to make its new Dots agents more useful. Anthropic is following in some of their footsteps, plus trying to gain new ground in the AI agent race. The company is under a lot of pressure to generate more revenue and drive more product engagement ahead of its IPO, as it’s slated to potentially make the most valuable public debut of all time.

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And although that will turn heads, it also translates to a lot of pressure from investors, who want to see a viable path to profit at Anthropic. The tools Anthropic debuted on Tuesday are some of the company’s first native products for non-technical knowledge workers. Lin said that although Claude Cowork, one of the company’s other tools for non-engineers, is essentially a wrapper for Claude Code, that tool was aimed at the “technical parts of non-technical audience,” Lin said..

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