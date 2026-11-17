Anthropic plans to sell 825 million shares at $70 to $78 apiece in a record IPO that could raise $64.35 billion and value the Claude maker at up to $1.4 trillion, even as AI stocks swing and political risks mount.

Anthropic plans to sell 825 million shares at $70 to $78 apiece, raising as much as $64.35 billion in one of the largest initial public offerings in history, according to terms posted on Nov. 10.

The offering would value the five-year-old maker of the Claude chatbot at up to $1.4 trillion, placing it among America's most valuable businesses. The company is pressing ahead even as investors fearing an AI bubble get jittery, financing costs rise and newly elected Democrats vow to crack down on the industry. The deal could rank among the biggest ever, rivaling SpaceX's June listing, and Anthropic would beat rival OpenAI to the public market.

Also read Bitcoin Drifts Lower With US Stocks as Traders Eye Nvidia, Anthropic IPO

Retail Investors Get Significant Share Allocation

Anthropic has made a concerted effort to include retail investors. Its SEC filing states up to 20% of the shares offered could go to retail investors at home and abroad, as many as 165 million shares worth $11.55 billion to $12.87 billion within the proposed price range. That is far above the typical 5% to 10% set aside in large IPOs. Brokerage platforms expected to offer shares to eligible retail investors include Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, Fidelity, Robinhood, SoFi and TradePMR.

Advertisement

Buyers generally need an eligible account, must review the prospectus and submit an indication of interest specifying how many shares they want. Submitting an indication of interest does not guarantee an allocation, but waiting for trading to start means missing the IPO price.

Investment research firm Vanda Research estimates Anthropic could attract $250 million in net purchases from individual investors on its first trading day, more than double the $118 million it estimates retail investors put into SpaceX's IPO in June. SpaceX set a precedent with a 20% to 30% retail allocation for its June 12, 2026 IPO, roughly $20 billion to $22.5 billion of that offering.

Bank Projections Forecast Massive Revenue Growth

Some bank projections put Anthropic's revenue at $52 billion to $53 billion in 2026, rising to $135 billion to $137 billion in 2027 and roughly $270 billion to $280 billion in 2028. Goldman Sachs analysts see annual revenue potentially reaching $685 billion, more than the combined annual revenues of Nvidia, Meta and Tesla, implying a market cap above $7 trillion in 2030.

By 2035, Anthropic expects its total addressable market to be $30 trillion to $40 trillion, compared with U.S. GDP of $30 trillion in 2025. The backdrop is unsettled. Tech stocks have climbed this year but the path has been rocky, especially for AI-related companies. CoreWeave plunged 15.5% on Oct. 14 over fears it could not borrow enough cheaply to fund growth, then surged 25% after an encouraging earnings report before dropping 7% the next day.

Most stocks move no more than 2% on an average trading day. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang abruptly departed over extramarital affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy. Huang built Nvidia into an industry linchpin and a major backer of other AI companies. Nvidia stock dropped 4% Monday, dragging the S&P 500 down for a third straight day.

Nvidia has agreed to buy an estimated $10 billion of Anthropic stock after the IPO; it sells chips to Anthropic, which also buys from AMD and others. Borrowing has also grown more expensive, partly on inflation fears and partly on the sector's massive cash needs, which have drawn comparisons to the Gilded Age splurge on railroads. Lenders fear AI companies have taken on too much debt with no clear path to profitability.

Advertisement

Substantial Debt And Enormous Infrastructure Spending

Anthropic carries $6.2 billion in debt, which it calls substantial in filings, and is unprofitable under standard accounting rules. Its spending plans are enormous. Anthropic said it has signed leases and other deals requiring $900 billion in computing and infrastructure in coming years, including $70 billion in the next 12 months. It holds ample cash but would likely burn through it quickly without fresh funding.

Politics adds pressure. Newly elected Democrats are vowing to crack down amid a national backlash against data centers, reviving a Congressional effort for a national moratorium on new ones. Texas and Georgia, two big states offering data center incentives, just elected Democratic governors vowing to stop new construction. Newly elected Democrats do not take office until January, so Anthropic may be betting it is best to sell now.

Postponements are not unprecedented. After volatility following President Donald Trump's Liberation Day tariffs in April 2025, several companies delayed offerings, including StubHub and Klarna. Australian data center company Firmus called off its IPO last month. History shows demand can vanish quickly: nearly 400 U.S. companies went public in 2021, but only 71 did the next year as recession fears dried up demand.

Rich Market Prices Support Anthropic Valuation

Despite the jitters, public market prices remain rich. The Shiller measure comparing share prices to a decade of corporate profits shows stocks trading at 40 times long-term earnings, a third above the pre-1900 average. Shares have been more expensive only once, before the 2000 dot-com crash, and are pricier now than on the eve of the 2008-09 financial crisis. That could let Anthropic fetch top dollar this week, though perhaps not so good for its IPO investors.

From 2000 through 2025, the average U.S. technology IPO gained 34.6% on its first trading day. Anthropic is expected to debut on the Nasdaq on Nov. 19.