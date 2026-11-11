Anthropic Files Updated IPO Prospectus Valuing Startup at $1.4 Trillion

Anthropic's new S-1 outlines a $1.4 trillion valuation, 825 million shares, and $250 million sell‑offs per founder while keeping control. The filing includes plans to issue Class F supervoting shares, setting the stage for an IPO before Thanksgiving.

Anthropic has filed an updated S‑1 for an initial public offering expected to take place before Thanksgiving, detailed in the document as a valuation of around $1.4 trillion. The filing explains that the company will sell 825 million Class A shares at a price range of $70 to $78 per share, which could generate between $57.75 billion and $64.35 billion for the company.

Founder Sell‑offs and Control Structure

Each of Anthropic's seven co‑founders will sell approximately 3.4 million shares, a transaction that at the midpoint price of $74 would bring in just under $250 million in cash per founder. Despite these large cash outlays, the founders will retain majority control of the company. After the sale, each founder will own roughly 3.2 percent of the outstanding Class A shares, amounting to about 22 percent collectively. In addition, each founder will receive one share of Class F stock, which carries supervoting rights and gives the group 51.1 percent of total voting power, as described elsewhere in the filing.

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The Class F shares are intended to preserve founder influence, with each share allotted on an equal basis so no single founder holds more voting power than the others. A Long‑Term Benefit Trust will elect a majority of the board, limiting the influence of Class A shareholders on governance.

Board Composition and Investor Interest

The seven co‑founders include chief executive Dario Amodei, president and board chair Daniela Amodei, chief compute officer Tom Brown, public benefit lead Jack Clark, chief science officer Jared Kaplan, chief architect Sam McCandlish, and interpretability research lead Christopher Olah. Dario and Daniela Amodei, siblings who previously held senior roles at OpenAI, founded Anthropic in 2021 after disagreements over AI development policies.

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Board members Reed Hastings and Christopher Liddell have announced purchase plans of $300 million and $3 million in shares, respectively, through their investor channels. The IPO is also expected to enhance wealth for left‑leaning Silicon Valley figures who support effective‑altruism and traditional left‑ist political agendas.

Valuation Context and Market Implications

Investors last week suggested a fair valuation for Anthropic ranging from $1.8 trillion to $2 trillion, a figure that would value the company more than 4,300 times its Series A valuation of $461 million. If the $2 trillion valuation holds, early investor Eric Schmidt's stake could increase his net worth to roughly $80 billion, adding about $10 billion to his existing fortune of $57.5 billion.

Anthropic's IPO comes at a time when the company and other AI leaders are both releasing advanced models and advocating for industry regulation. The filing and upcoming offering will shape the competitive landscape and invite scrutiny over how large AI firms might navigate antitrust considerations while expanding their influence.