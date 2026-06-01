Anthropic Files for Mega-IPO as AI Giants Race to Tap Capital Markets

Anthropic has filed for an initial public offering that could value it above $1 trillion, joining SpaceX and OpenAI in a wave of blockbuster listings set to test investor appetite for AI amid concerns about market disruption and liquidity.

Anthropic has initiated its much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO) process, signaling a pivotal moment for the artificial intelligence sector as it captures Wall Street's attention.

The company, known for its AI chatbot Claude, has submitted its filing for a New York stock market debut that could potentially value it at over $1 trillion. This development closely follows SpaceX's announcement of its own mega-IPO, which aims to raise capital that could value Elon Musk's aerospace and satellite internet venture at $1.75 trillion, potentially setting a new benchmark.

At the same time, OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, is also widely expected to unveil its IPO plans soon, having most recently been valued at $852 billion. Together, these three listings-among the largest ever contemplated-will test whether investor enthusiasm for AI can sustain the extraordinary valuations and hype that have come to define the sector. According to Gil Luria, an analyst at DA Davidson, the firms are effectively competing to go public before available capital tightens.

He described the moment as potentially watershed for Wall Street, fundamentally reshaping investment patterns and capital flows. The unprecedented scale of capital these companies seek could create significant disruptions in financial markets, making an early IPO a strategic advantage. While the listings are sure to generate excitement and attract massive investor interest, there is growing concern that they may also siphon liquidity and attention away from smaller companies seeking to raise funds through public offerings.

Anthropic, led by co-founder Dario Amodei, has rapidly ascended to the forefront of the AI boom, a movement that has redefined corporate strategies worldwide, ignited a global competition for computing infrastructure and top talent, and propelled AI-focused firms to some of the highest market valuations. This has placed leaders like Amodei, OpenAI's Sam Altman, and Musk under intense scrutiny as debates intensify about AI's societal implications, including its impact on employment and existential risks.

Earlier this year, Anthropic's growing influence unsettled markets, sparking a sell-off in software and IT stocks as investors feared its increasingly autonomous AI systems could disrupt traditional business models and accelerate industry-wide transformation. Moreover, the capabilities of its advanced models have raised alarms among governments and regulators globally, particularly regarding cybersecurity threats and the potential for these systems to breach defenses in critical infrastructure.

The convergence of these mega-IPOs underscores the immense financial and strategic stakes in the AI race, setting the stage for a new era in technology investing and regulatory oversight





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