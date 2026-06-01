Anthropic Files for IPO Amid $965 Billion Valuation and Defense Department Dispute

Anthropic has confidentially filed for an initial public offering,edging ahead of rival OpenAI in the race to go public. the move follows a $65 billion funding round tHat valued the AI company at $965 billion. The filing initiates an SEC review process with no set terms yet. The company, founded by ex-OpenAI staff, faces a public clash with the Department of Defense over providing technology for autonomous weapons and former President Trump has ordered federal agencies to stop using its systems.

Anthropic,the artificial intelligence company behind the large language model Claude, has taken a significant step toward an initial public offering by submitting a confidential draft registration statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

This move positions the company ahead in its intense rivalry with OpenAI, as analysts suggest that being the first to go public could be strategically decisive. the IPO market may not support two major AI public offerings simultaneously, potentially giving the first mover a considerable advantage in capturing investor interest and capital. Anthropic's filing is nonbinding, allowing the company to withdraw its proposal during the SECs review process and no definitive timeline,share count,or price range has been established.

This confidential submission initiates the regulatory process but leaves the final timing and terms open. The companys path to an IPO follows a monumental private funding round. Last week, Anthropic announced it had raised $65 billion in a Series H financing round, led by prominent venture firms including Altimeter Capital, Dragoneer, Greenoaks, and Sequoia Capital.

This late-stage venture round values the company at approximately $965 billion, making it one of the most highly valued private technology companies globally. the substantial capital infusion will fund ongoing research, infrastructure expansion and continued scaling of its AI development efforts. A public offering would provide another massive liquidity event, further fueling its ambitious research agenda and solidifying its market position.

Founded in 2021 by seven former OpenAI employees, led by siblings Dario and Daniela Amodei,Anthropic markets itself as an "AI safety and research company" with a mission to construct systems that are "reliable, interpretable, and steerable.

" However, the company is currently embroiled in a high-profile dispute with the U.S. Department of Defense. The department alleges that Anthropic is unwilling to provide its technology for use in lethal autonomous weapons systems and mass surveillance programs. CEO Dario Amodei has defended the companys existing partnerships with the department but stated it "cannot in good conscience accede" to demands that conflict with its AI safety principles.

The conflict escalated dramatically when former President Donald Trump, on Truth Social, crIticized Anthropic as "Leftwing nut jobs" who made a "DISASTROUS MISTAKE" and directed all federal agencies to "IMMEDIATELY CEASE all use of Anthropic's technology.

" This political intervention introduces significant regulatory and commercial uncertainty for the company as it navigates its public offering plans





dcexaminer / 🏆 6. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Anthropic IPO Claude AI Openai Rivalry AI Safety Department Of Defense Dispute Trump Ban AI Valuation Tech IPO Series H Funding AI Regulation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Anthropic Is Now Worth More Than OpenAI'The Claude one' has overtaken 'the ChatGPT one.'

Read more »

Elon Musk Creates Confusion over Anthropic Deal Terms Ahead of SpaceX IPOElon Musk has created uncertainty among potential investors after posting details about SpaceX's partnership with Anthropic on social media that appear to contradict information in the company's IPO filing.

Read more »

As the Pentagon pushes for battlefield AI, some military leaders urge cautionDefense Secretary Pete Hegseth is pushing for rapid AI integration, clashing with Anthropic over safety concerns.

Read more »

Anthropic confidentially files for IPO after $965 billion valuationAnthropic has confidentially filed for a potential IPO, bringing the Claude developer one step closer to Wall Street.

Read more »