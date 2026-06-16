Anthropic was given a 90-minute ultimatum by the Trump administration to suspend access to its Mythos 5 and Fable 5 AI models, citing a potential jailbreak. The company scrambled to negotiate, involving top executives and travel to DC.

Anthropic , the AI safety company, faced a dramatic showdown with the Trump administration over the weekend after receiving an urgent export control directive. At 5:21 PM on Friday, the company was ordered to suspend access to its Mythos 5 and Fable 5 AI models by any foreign national, including its own foreign-born employees.

The only way to comply, Anthropic determined, was to completely halt access to the models and send a team to Washington, DC to negotiate with President Donald Trump. The incident could dramatically alter the trajectory of the entire AI industry, dealing a major blow to American AI companies. The directive stemmed from a reported jailbreak of Fable 5's guardrails. Anthropic acknowledged a potential narrow, non-universal jailbreak that was shared with the government by an unnamed entity.

The company argued that the capability was not unique to its models, citing OpenAI's GPT-5.5 as having similar vulnerabilities. However, the Trump administration gave Anthropic a 90-minute ultimatum on Friday afternoon to shut down access, threatening to impose export controls via the Commerce Department if not complied. Anthropic executives quickly engaged with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross.

CEO Dario Amodei joined the discussions about an hour and 15 minutes after the initial call. Rumors swirled that the administration was concerned about a China-linked group accessing the technology, but the source familiar with the negotiations confirmed that China was not mentioned in the talks. Instead, the focus was on a jailbreak discovered by a trusted partner. There were also reports pointing to Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, whose researchers had red-teamed Fable 5.

The source confirmed that Amazon's research was explicitly mentioned in government conversations. Anthropic spent the weekend scrambling to appease the administration, sending key personnel like Dave Orr, Logan Graham, and Nicholas Carlini to DC. The company's communication missteps with the administration were cited as a reason for the escalating tensions. The outcome of these negotiations could set a precedent for how the US government regulates advanced AI models





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