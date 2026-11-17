Anthropic is expected to price its IPO at the high end of its $70 to $78 per share range, raising $90.4 billion and valuing the Claude maker at about $1.4 trillion. The offering has drawn orders for close to seven times the shares available and is set to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol ANT.

Anthropic PBC is guiding prospective investors to expect its initial public offering to price at the high end of its range or above, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Claude chatbot maker is marketing 825 million shares in aggregate for $70 to $78 each, according to filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The company plans to close its order books and lock in total demand at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, multiple sources told CNBC's David Faber. Banks are expected to stop taking orders at that time, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is not public.

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Anthropic IPO Valuation Tops $1.4 Trillion

At the top of the price range, and including a $26 billion private placement, the IPO would raise $90.4 billion. At $78 per share, Anthropic would have a fully diluted valuation of about $1.4 trillion, accounting for stock listed in its filings including convertible shares and bonds as well as shares reserved for its charitable donation matching program. The pricing would top the $75 billion base offering from SpaceX, making it the biggest listing of all time.

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Still, Anthropic's potential valuation could be smaller than Elon Musk's company was when it made its debut. SpaceX had a $1.77 trillion market value when it priced its first-time share sale. SpaceX raised a stunning $85.7 billion in its record-breaking debut roughly five months ago, briefly making Musk the world's first trillionaire. Anthropic's IPO has drawn orders for close to seven times the shares available, Bloomberg News reported Sunday.

The offering has drawn multiple orders of $10 billion or more, some of the people said. Bankers have told prospective investors that existing backers will be prioritized by the company, and some would-be buyers will receive smaller allocations than they expect, people familiar with the matter have said. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and the firm's six other co-founders could get nearly $18 billion apiece from the deal.

Investor Interest Boosted By CEO Events

The company has been bolstering investor interest with events including a livestreamed discussion between Amodei and JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon on Friday. I was impressed, Bill Ackman said about Amodei in an interview after the event, which the billionaire fund manager attended in person. He seemed like a very thoughtful, measured CEO. The company's sales are growing rapidly, and so are its spending plans.

Anthropic reported a revenue run rate of $81 billion as of Oct. 31, up $10 billion from the end of September, the filing shows. In the nine months through Sept. 30, the company reported $33.24 billion in revenue, a 1,200% increase from the same period last year, according to SEC filings. Over a nine-month period in 2025, the company lost $25.1 billion. Anthropic has commitments of about $71 billion due in the year through Sept. 30, 2027.

Most are for computing power and chips. The firm behind Claude saw explosive growth this year, largely due to its AI coding tool, Claude Code. Anthropic has tried to position itself as a safety-first AI alternative, compared to rivals like Sam Altman's OpenAI. In its prospectus filing, the company included 90 pages of risk factors for investors to consider ahead of its debut.

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Ethical Risks Highlighted In Filing Details

The company's most advanced AI models could give rise to novel ethical and safety risks, including risks related to autonomy, manipulation, and the simulation of aspects of human psychology, Anthropic wrote in the filing. In a roadshow video, Amodei said: I think if we do this right, we can create an age of miracles where humanity is able to solve problems that have eluded us for millennia.

He added: We have to make sure that all the risks, all the ways that things can go wrong with this technology, we very carefully address those risks as we bring the benefits and as we have a viable business at the same time. The IPO is set to price on Wednesday, Nov. 18 and trade the following day, according to terms of the deal reviewed by Bloomberg.

The stock is expected to trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol ANT. The firm is scheduled to start trading on Nov. 19. The highly anticipated IPO comes as Anthropic faces a market that is much more skeptical of AI. After Democrats swept the midterm elections, widely viewed as a national rebuke of data-center construction, the environment for AI firms has shifted.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley are leading Anthropic's IPO, with participation from 20 other banks, the filing shows. Deliberations are ongoing and details of the offering could still change, the people said. A representative for Anthropic could not immediately comment.