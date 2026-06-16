Anthropic Engages in Emergency Talks with Trump Administration Over AI Export Restrictions

AI startup Anthropic has deployed senior technical staff to Washington for emergency negotiations following export restrictions that forced the shutdown of its advanced AI models Fable 5 and Mythos 5. The company is in intensive discussions with the Trump administration to resolve the ban, which affects foreign governments, companies, individuals, and even some foreign-born employees. High-level talks included Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross. The restrictions came after Amazon researchers demonstrated that certain safeguards in Fable could be circumvented, raising security concerns. A group of cybersecurity experts has urged the administration to reverse the decision, arguing it harms defenders and US AI leadership. Anthropic, which is preparing for a potential IPO, has been in tension with the Pentagon over military applications and safety measures. The administration is intensifyin efforts to regulate the AI industry, while Anthropic maintains it has robust safety protocols. The situation remains fluid as both sides seek a compromise that would restore access to the powerful models used for cybersecurity testing.

Anthropic , a leading artificial intelligence startup, has sent its top technical experts to Washington, D.C. , for urgent weekend negotiations with Trump administration officials. This move follows the government's imposition of strict export controls that forced the company to completely shut down access to its most advanced AI models, Fable 5 and Mythos 5 , to ensure compliance.

The restrictions, announced on Friday, prohibit foreign governments, companies, and individuals from using these systems, a move that has immediate and widespread implications for international partners and even some of Anthropic's own foreign-born staff. High-level discussions took place on Saturday, involving key figures such as Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross, Anthropic co-founder and chief compute officer Tom Brown, and Sarah Heck, the company's head of public policy.

The talks focused specifically on Fable 5, a streamlined, publicly oriented version of the more powerful Mythos model. According to sources familiar with the negotiations, both the company and the administration express a mutual interest in resolving the impasse and restoring access, though concrete terms of a potential agreement remain unsettled. Administration officials view direct collaboration between Anthropic's technical team and government security researchers as an essential step toward finding a compromise.

The export controls ignited immediate backlash from the cybersecurity community. On Sunday, a coalition of prominent experts released a public letter condemning the administration's decision. The statement argued that the ban has removed critical defensive tools from cybersecurity professionals, created significant market uncertainty, and jeopardized American AI leadership without presenting a commensurate risk justification. This sentiment underscores the tension between regulatory actions and the practical needs of the security ecosystem.

This latest dispute is part of a broader, months-long friction between the Trump administration and one of the nation's premier AI laboratories over the governance and appropriate use of frontier technologies. The administration has recently ramped up efforts to exert control over the rapidly evolving AI sector. Anthropic has consistently asserted that its safety measures are adequate and that it is industry-recognized for prioritizing safety considerations.

The startup, which has confidentially filed for a potential public offering as early as this fall, has been at odds with the Pentagon for several months over safeguards related to military applications and other policy issues. Anthropic had been collaborating with the White House on the rollout of Mythos, a model used by approximately 200 selected companies and researchers to identify and repair software vulnerabilities across critical sectors like finance and healthcare.

On Tuesday, the company simultaneously released Fable, a restricted version of Mythos with extensive safety guardrails, and Mythos 5, an updated variant of the Mythos Preview technology used by partners for cybersecurity testing. Notably, the government's restrictions do not apply to Mythos Preview, which remains accessible to the vetted partner group. The controversy surrounding Fable emerged late last week when researchers from Amazon demonstrated that some of Fable's safeguards could be bypassed, triggering alarm within the White House.

The Amazon team shared their findings with Anthropic, showing they could extract information about security flaws in at least four software applications by modifying query methods. While the research successfully obtained bug-related data, cybersecurity experts note that such information can also be used by defenders to secure networks. The researchers did not report that Fable generated more dangerous outputs, such as weaponized exploit software.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy discussed the findings with U.S. officials, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, leading to a White House meeting that resulted in the request for Anthropic to remove the model. President Trump personally authorized the export restriction and tasked Secretary Lutnick with leading the government response. Extended discussions on Friday between senior Anthropic management and officials like Lutnick, Cairncross, and Bessent revolved around the company's safeguard protocols, with the threat of export controls hanging over the talks





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