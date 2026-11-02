AI startup Anthropic contributes $900,000 to Democratic committees in California before midterm elections. The donation includes support for voter turnout and specific county parties.

Anthropic, the artificial intelligence startup nearing a potentially record-breaking initial public offering, has donated $900,000 to Democratic Party committees and voter-turnout efforts in California days before the midterm elections. The donations were disclosed in a filing made on Friday with the California secretary of state. This financial injection highlights the growing political influence of major technology firms as they navigate regulatory landscapes and election cycles.

Donation Breakdown and Recipients

The California Democratic Party received the largest share of the contribution, totaling $525,000. An independent statewide get-out-the-vote group was allocated $150,000 from the fund. Five county Democratic organizations, located in San Francisco, San Mateo, Orange, Fresno, and Siskiyou counties, each received $45,000. This specific $45,000 amount represents Anthropic's only contribution to the San Francisco Democratic Party during this election cycle.

Also read Anthropic updates Claude to stop it from recreating existing video games

Strategic Goals and Political Impact

Party officials stated that the money will help elect Democrats up and down the ballot and defeat the Trump-backed Prop. 39. The funds also support robust voter-protection programs across the state. The local party has been spending heavily on competitive state Senate races outside the city of San Francisco. These investments aim to secure key legislative seats and influence statewide policy outcomes through targeted electoral support.

Copyright Dispute Involving OpenAI

In a separate legal development, a right-leaning nonprofit law firm focused on tech and telecom policy filed an amicus brief in a copyright infringement case pitting OpenAI against a coalition of news organizations. The lawsuit alleges that OpenAI used content without credit or compensation to train its AI models. OpenAI's lawyers counter that the practice is protected under the fair use doctrine. Daniel Suhr, president of the Center for American Rights, wrote the brief supporting the news organizations.

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Arguments Against Unrestricted Web Crawling

The Article III Project and Internet Accountability Project, both led by Mike Davis, cosigned the brief along with the Bull Moose Project, Consumers For A Strong Economy, and conservative lawyer Joel Thayer. The filing argues that if companies are permitted to recklessly crawl the internet past paywalls, it strips smaller companies of their competitive advantage. It warns that this practice permanently solidifies large technology firms as the ultimate distributors of information.

Broader Implications for Content Creators

The brief states that this outcome expurgates the incentive for any creator to provide free, open content. It further claims this dynamic solidifies technology companies as the sole provider of news and entertainment. The filing calls this prospect terrifying and at odds with the Trump Administration's goals of protecting copyright and diversity of viewpoints. It cites Big Tech's track record of removing politically disfavored content as evidence of this concern.

Political Guides for the MAGA Movement

AI companies like Anthropic are just beginning to wield their political power. Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall has written his New York Times bestseller to serve as a definitive guide. The book outlines how the MAGA movement can create positions on AI that benefit humanity. It aims to prevent handing control of the nation to Silicon Valley leftists or allowing Chinese entities to take over the global market.