A new test assumes AI agents can go rogue—and asks whether they can resist temptation.

agents. The setup puts agents in realistic simulations designed to tempt them into misbehaving. How they respond will help researchers evaluate the likelihood that new models will go rogue when deployed in the real world, as well as the effectiveness of different safety measures.

The test lets agents loose inside one of 26 different simulated sandbox environments. Various features of the sandbox are deliberately misconfigured to allow egress, while an enticing file containing things like passwords and apparent routes onto the internet sit just outside the sandbox boundary. The setup then presents tasks that tempt the agent to reach outside the sandbox without giving it explicit permission to do so.

Also read Anthropic softens its data retention policy for Mythos and Fable model use

Crucially, the sandbox exists inside a“Models are going to continue getting better, continue finding zero-day vulnerabilities,” says Darya Kaviani, a researcher at Anthropic who specializes in security and helped develop Siren.models are especially skilled at finding zero day bugs because they lack the guardrails that normally block this kind of potentially malicious activity. Kaviani says we should assume AI models will become increasingly capable of finding and exploiting zero-days, or figuring out other ways to break free from their constraints.

The question then becomes whether they’ll resist the temptation to do so. But the rise of helpful agents has been accompanied by some remarkable bad behavior. Agents tested by Anthropic, OpenAI, and others have broken free from sandboxes and evenAssuming AI models continue to display such ingenuity, Kaviani says it will be crucial to do more than just patch software.

Advertisement

“Even as we strengthen our infrastructure, models will be able to also keep up and be able to find vulnerabilities,” Kaviani says. Earlier versions of Claude are much more likely to fall into the honeypot trap than newer models, according to test runs with Siren. The more recent models have been given additional training designed to make them less likely to break the rules when performing agentic tasks.

“We’ve added this in both our supervised learning sets and a few reinforcement learning environments,” says Oscar O’Rahilly, an Anthropic researcher who specializes in AI training and who helped develop Siren. “This could be a driving factor for why it has improved so much. ” O’Rahilly says that models reason about whether to give in to temptation, which may partly explain why smarter models are less likely to break bad.

Siren experiments also showed that giving Claude a simple additional piece of text explaining that it should not escape the sandbox resulted in drastically fewer efforts to break free. In Anthropic’s tests, Claude 5.5 and Claude Mythos 5.2 fell for the honeypot between 0.6 and 1.6 percent of the time. Two earlier models, Claude Mythos 5.1 and Claude Mythos 5, went rogue 12.7 percent and 25.8 percent of the time, respectively.

AI models are sometimes known to behave better if they know they’re being tested. But O’Rahilly says other experiments suggest that Claude actually behaves more responsibly if it thinks a scenario is real rather than a test.. If that does happen, then it may be essential that agents—and not just the executives responsible for them—can resist temptation.. He was previously a senior editor at MIT Technology Review, where he wrote about fundamental advances in AI and China’s AI ...

An experiment in which AI models were asked to break into simulated networks showed the hacking skills of DeepSeek and GLM to be not far behind OpenAI’s most advanced cyber model, which isn’t public. DeepMind researchers were able to formally verify that the widely used encryption protocol works as intended. Their stretch goal? Do the same for “all the software of the world.

Advertisement

”A new startup called &Truth is joining the race to automate formal verification, a painstaking process that uses math to prove software works as intended. Named Volta-Autodoxer, the recently uncovered malware uses AI tools to collect troves of data about victims, from login credentials and credit card numbers to Discord sessions and UberEats receipts. The critical flaw in UEFI firmware—used by most server vendors and data centers—allows attackers to execute code early in the boot process.

The risk of nuclear catastrophe is real, as is the fallout of the China–US domination game . But no need to panic about Skynet. A biotech startup let an agent choose a gene therapy and successfully inject the treatment, offering a startling glimpse of the future of research labs. Anthropic thinks “closing the loop” is the best path to AI triumph—and a recipe for “existential” threats to humanity.

Anthropic and OpenAI say they’ve disproved a key tenet of computer science. Researchers are struggling with the fall but also feel like “overexcited bunnies” as they look at new questions to explore. A Defense Contractor Gave Their Personal AI Agent Access to a Secure Pentagon System Sources tell WIRED that an Accenture employee’s personal Claude agent ran on a DOD network for two months before it was identified and the vulnerability could be patched.

The French AI lab claims its latest release matches or outperforms even the best models from DeepSeek and Z.ai in coding and cybersecurity.