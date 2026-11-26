Read how Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei rejects handing governance to AI while urging democratic oversight and limits on automation.

Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, said Wednesday that humans should never "surrender human free will" to artificial intelligence, forcefully rejecting an Axios report that described a debate over whether people should eventually hand some decision-making power to superintelligent systems.

His response comes as the technology industry's race toward increasingly autonomous AI is colliding with growing concerns about who controls those systems, how far automation should go and whether companies can safely develop models more powerful than those available today. The dispute affects not only the companies building frontier AI but workers, consumers and communities confronting its economic and physical footprint, with recent polling showing substantial public concern about AI and the data centers needed to power it.

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"No, I do not believe that we should 'surrender human free will' to AI systems, and it's absurd to suggest that I do," Amodei wrote in a lengthy post on X. He argued that AI should remain subject to "legitimate democratic processes" and said society should "never sacrifice legitimacy or self-determination at the altar of efficiency or security. " His comments draw a line between two questions that are becoming increasingly difficult for the AI industry to separate: whether machines should govern people and whether people should allow machines to independently perform more of the work, analysis and decision-making that humans do now.