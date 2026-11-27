Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei calls reports suggesting he wants to cede human decision-making to AI absurd as shares trade at their US$83 IPO price.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has issued a strong public rebuttal against recent media reports suggesting that he and his company believe humanity should eventually surrender decision-making authority to superintelligent artificial intelligence. The controversy erupted on Wednesday when shares of the AI laboratory began trading at exactly their initial public offering price of US$83, highlighting the sensitive commercial and reputational stakes involved in the company's safety narrative.

The dispute originated from an Axios report that cited anonymous sources within Anthropic who described a prevailing internal view that humans should hand over some authority to advanced AI systems. Axios supported this claim by pointing to past comments made by Amodei, including a New York Times interview where he discussed turning over life-critical decisions to AI and a CBS statement regarding autonomous weapons potentially being necessary for democracy.

Also read Anthropic CEO rejects giving machines control over human governance

Amodei Disputes Ceding Human Authority

Dario Amodei took to the social media platform X to label the Axios characterization of his views as absurd, emphasizing that he has consistently advocated for AI governance through legitimate democratic processes. He clarified that while he supports automating specific discrete tasks such as driving cars, designing cancer drugs, or writing software end-to-end, he firmly opposes surrendering human free will or ultimate governance authority to machine systems.

The CEO distinguished between economic trade-offs in automation and the broader philosophical question of human control, stating that ceding decision-making power to AI would be a terrible idea. He argued that the media had blurred the line between letting AI handle specific automated tasks and the dangerous concept of giving up human agency in global governance or critical safety decisions.

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Market Impact And Corporate Positioning

Anthropic's stock price dropped back to US$83 following a first-day jump of more than 17 percent, reflecting a sector-wide reassessment of AI valuations amid broader market volatility. This financial fluctuation coincides with growing concerns among Americans about AI impact and internal warnings from employees at Anthropic and rival OpenAI that new models are becoming too powerful to release safely.

The company has built its commercial identity around safety and human oversight, training its Claude models not to undermine human control. If regulators or enterprise customers believe the leadership privately favors ceding authority to AI, it would severely undercut the differentiation Anthropic sells to government and corporate clients who prioritize secure and controllable AI implementations.

Industry Debate On Safety And Oversight

Axios has stood by its reporting while incorporating Amodei's response into an updated piece, noting that rival AI executives are also pushing back against his stated beliefs. This industry-wide debate reflects a competitive positioning strategy where companies must balance capability advancement with trustworthiness, as customers increasingly demand assurances that AI will remain under human direction.

An Anthropic spokesperson confirmed that Amodei has publicly advocated for human control in many remarks and that the company's technical training protocols are designed to preserve human oversight. The exchange underscores the high stakes for frontier AI labs, where credibility on safety is now a core commercial asset that determines both regulatory acceptance and market valuation.