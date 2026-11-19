The Anthropic initial public offering (IPO) on the stock market is proof that California still leads the world in innovation. It will also be a boon for government coffers as tax revenues roll in. …

on the stock market is proof that California still leads the world in innovation. It will also be a boon for government coffers as tax revenues roll in.

There are legitimate concerns about how much energy and water data centers consume. But they bring huge benefits to San Francisco — especially in empty or abandoned industrial buildings — and, of course, Anthropic depends on them. The Anthropic initial public offering on the stock market is proof that California still leads the world in innovation. It will also be a boon for government coffers as tax revenues roll in.

Also read Anthropic Sets November 19 for Nasdaq Trading Debut as IPO Pricing Finalizes

That’s California. On the one hand, our state is a factory for dreams — where kids with bold ideas can change the world from their laptops; where an actor like Ashton Kutcher, who plays an affable dunce on screen, can become a billionaire as an “angel investor” in tech startups.

And on the other hand, California is a hothouse of bad ideas — a place where NIMBY attitudes hold back economic development, and where the newly-minted multimillionaires of Anthropic will pour fortunes into radical left-wing causes under the cultish banner of “effective altruism. ” One thing is clear: The worst idea in California is the “billionaire tax” that voters rejected in the recent election.

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They understood that seizing the wealth of our most successful residents would destroy the startup culture that keeps our state exciting — and our government afloat. Now, a coalition of Luddites and radicals, including California Medical Association CEO Dustin Corcoran and Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West president Dave Regan, are looking for ways to bring the billionaire tax back to the ballot. Not only would that be bad for our economy, but it would destroy the California dream.

In their dull vision, our state is destined to be a mass of listless, lifeless bores, dependent on welfare from the government and content to enjoy the weather. Anthropic’s IPO is a reminder that California is still a place that gets things done; that brings together the brightest minds and the most ambitious leaders; that does 1,000 impossible things before 9 a.m., while the rest of the country wonders what day of the week it is.

It’s up to Anthropic to contribute to that culture by encouraging economic freedom — facing down the Luddites and socialists.