The artificial intelligence giant Anthropic opened for trading Thursday in the biggest public stock offering ever, despite investor fears of a possible AI bubble and public anxiety that the technology threatens lives and livelihoods.

The artificial intelligence giant Anthropic opened for trading Thursday in the biggest public stock offering ever, despite investor fears of a possible AI bubble and public anxiety that the technology threatens lives and livelihoods.

Anthropic shares began trading at $111.50, spiking more than 30% above the initial public offering price. The company priced its IPO at $83 per share, enough to value the entire business at $1.5 trillion, surpassing SpaceX as the largest IPO on record. The price was surprising high given investor worries had ratcheted up even more recently following the stunning ouster of AI's chief promoter, the CEO of Nvidia, amid a possible Chinese spying scandal.

Also read Amazon and Google will own more than a quarter of Anthropic after its IPO

Anthropic had earlier set a much lower price range between $70 to $78 per share.

"It's a big win for the tech sector after a white-knuckle time with Nvidia," said Dan Ives, a financial analyst at Yorkville Ives & Co."The pricing shows strong demand among investors. " RELATED STORY | Anthropic prices its IPO at $83 per share, valuing the AI giant at $1.5 trillion A big test remains if investors maintain the classic"IPO pop" by keeping the stock aloft in its first day — or if it will tumble by the close.

Anthropic said it is offering 980 million shares to the public, mostly from the company but also from early investors and stockholders. At $83 per share, that translates into proceeds of $81 billion, jettisoning Anthropic ahead of SpaceX, which raised about $75 billion in June. SpaceX, however, still holds bragging rights of a higher valuation — about $1.9 trillion as of Wednesday.

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The San Francisco-based maker of the Claude AI tool will trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ANT. IPO offers a way to raise money without going deeper into debt In addition to market jitters over AI, the IPO is facing down a potential regulatory crackdown by a Democratic-led Congress next year and growing anti-AI sentiment among the public. For its part, Anthropic rival OpenAI decided to postpone its initial offering until next year.

Then there are big financial challenges ahead for the company. Anthropic already has taken on $6.2 billion in debt, which it acknowledges in financial filings is"substantial.

" Adding to the strain, the company is unprofitable, at least under standard accounting rules, suggesting that its resources to pay interest and principal are limited. While the company has ample cash for now, it will likely run through it quickly if it cannot raise more soon, given its outsize spending plans.

The company said it has already signed leases and other deals requiring it to spend $900 billion on computing power and infrastructure in the coming years, including $70 billion in the next 12 months. RELATED STORY | Nvidia’s board rules out Huang’s return, as chipmaker posts blowout quarter An IPO is essentially a way to raise money, instead of going into further debt. And borrowing has gotten more expensive.

That's partly due to inflation fears and partly due to the sector's massive cash needs, which have drawn comparisons to the Gilded Age splurge on railroads. Lenders fear that AI companies have taken on too much debt to expand while having no clear path to profitability. Anthropic's IPO also means its employees can begin to sell their vested stock, a payout that will make many of them millionaires.

The IPO could also give Anthropic enormous resources to accelerate its expansion and potentially add billions of dollars to the fortunes of CEO Dario Amodei and his sister and co-founder, Daniela Amodei. AI industry faces concerns about data centers, a possible bubble and regulations Formed in 2021 by former OpenAI leaders, Anthropic is locked in a fight for dominance with that company.

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But both companies have plenty of other competitors, including Google, startups in the U.S. and China and SpaceX, which has an AI business. Anthropic, OpenAI and SpaceX's AI division have all lost more money than they've made because of the huge costs associated with building AI. That has fueled growing concerns about a bubble forming in the sector. Dario Amodei cautioned in September that the AI industry should slow its fast-moving development to give safety measures time to catch up.

Without such a slowdown, Amodei warned, AI could be capable of letting loose a swarm of agents that could take over the internet within months. In comments at the opening bell Thursday, Amodei sought to dampen fears by stressing a commitment to ensure humans are in control of the technology.

"If we can show it's possible to make the right choices on safety and still build an incredibly successful company, others in our industry will be inspired to do the same," he said. "The goal is to make the whole industry better, regardless of whether Anthropic is winning or losing at any given time. " Amid mounting fears, the regulatory environment could change for Anthropic once the new Congress is in session.

Newly elected Democrats are vowing to crack down on the industry amid a backlash against data centers. And two big states offering incentives for data centers, Texas and Georgia, just elected Democratic governors vowing to stop new construction. In his comments Thursday, Amodei also touted a range of positive uses for AI, noting that Claude already is helping scientists do quicker research and that the technology could help accelerate that progress in the future.

"Human intelligence has already made diseases like plague, smallpox and polio history for most of the world," he said,"but progress in other diseases has been too slow for so many patients and their families. " He also pointed to Claude's use across companies, nonprofits and government services. "I'm extremely optimistic about what we can do together in the future," he said.

Adding to the pressure to go public was the possibility that demand for AI shares could drop or even collapse. Investors have become anxious about the massive financing needs of the sector, and several tech companies have pulled IPO plans recently. Market valuation for AI companies is going to be"up and down for many years to come, but more up than down," said Rich Lesser, the global chair and former CEO of Boston Consulting Group.

"Exactly what the flow of that will be, it's very hard to predict," Lesser said in an interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday at the Semafor Silicon Valley & the World forum. "There's no question what Anthropic and OpenAI and Google and a number of the other players in this industry have done is pretty remarkable. "