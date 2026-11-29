Anthropic and Levent Alpoge solve the Riemann Hypothesis in six weeks, sparking urgent warnings from experts about imminent threats to global digital encryption standards.

Levent Alpoge, a mathematician and researcher at artificial intelligence company Anthropic, announced last week that he had successfully proved the Riemann Hypothesis with the assistance of Claude, the chatbot developed by his employer. This monumental achievement, which had eluded the finest mathematical minds for nearly 170 years, was accomplished in just six weeks using 17 million lines of code. The proof demonstrates that the seemingly random distribution of prime numbers follows a specific, rough pattern, a discovery that has fundamentally shaken the foundations of the academic mathematics community.

Rapid AI Proof Challenges Academic Norms

The speed at which Alpoge and Claude completed this task stands in stark contrast to the decades of human inquiry that previously failed to crack the problem. Many established mathematicians expressed shock and dismay at the realization that such a complex theoretical puzzle could be solved by machines in a fraction of the time required by human experts. This incident follows a period known as the mathocalypse, occurring just one month after rival tech giant OpenAI published hundreds of AI-generated papers containing proofs for various other unsolved mathematical problems. The rapid succession of these AI-generated proofs has intensified the debate regarding the role of human intellect versus artificial capability in pure science.

Also read Human Mathematicians Can’t Understand the AI Proof of the Riemann Hypothesis

Encryption Security Under Immediate Threat

Beyond the shockwaves in the academic world, the most pressing concern involves the potential collapse of global digital encryption infrastructure. Experts warn that the same mathematical prowess used to solve the Riemann Hypothesis could be weaponized to break the digital codes that protect bank payments, diplomatic cables, and nuclear missile systems. Marcus du Sautoy, a mathematics professor at Oxford University, described mathematicians as the canaries in the coal mine, noting that the true power of these AI models is not immediately visible to the general public. There is a growing fear that AI software could render current encryption standards obsolete, leaving sensitive information vulnerable to widespread exposure.

Speculation Over Hidden AI Breakthroughs

Conspiracy theories and serious suspicions are mounting that the most advanced AI companies have already made critical discoveries that they are keeping secret or selling to world superpowers. Some experts believe that breakthroughs in this field may have already been shared with Western intelligence agencies, while others suspect that major tech firms are hoarding this knowledge. The Guardian recently reported that experts believe AI laboratories are sitting on bombshell revelations that could cause global chaos. This secrecy raises the alarming possibility that hackers or hostile nations could gain access to decryption tools that bypass the security of banking transactions and private communications.

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The P Versus NP Problem Next in Line

Following the solution of the Riemann Hypothesis, the mathematical community now looks toward the P versus NP problem as the next major hurdle for artificial intelligence. This theoretical computer science conundrum addresses whether it is as easy to solve a problem as it is to verify the accuracy of its solution. Most computer scientists believe that P is not equal to NP, meaning that solving a problem is significantly harder than checking its answer. The analogy of a sudoku puzzle illustrates this difference perfectly, as solving a difficult grid takes hours while checking a completed solution requires only seconds. If AI can solve P versus NP, it would fundamentally alter the landscape of computational security.

Quantum Threat Overshadowed by Software

For decades, the primary threat to online security was believed to be the development of powerful quantum computers. However, while quantum hardware has passed initial research stages, creating machines capable of breaking billions of encryption calculations is still considered years away. In contrast, the threat from AI is viewed as immediate and imminent. As software models become more sophisticated, they are picking apart mathematical problems that have resisted human efforts for generations. This shift suggests that the future of digital security depends less on hardware advancements and more on the rapid evolution of AI-driven mathematical reasoning.