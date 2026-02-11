virunga National Park confirms anthrax deaths of 28 hippos, posing health risks to locals and highlighting conServation challenges amidst drought and armed conflict in the DRC.

Confirming the Anthrax Outbreak in Virunga National Park

Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of Congo has confirmed that an outbreak of anthrax is responsible for the recent deaths of twenty-eight hippos. The laboratory tests verified that the bacterium Bacillus anthracis caused the fatalities, which occurred over a period of approximately one month in the Semuliki River area west of the park. This event has raised alarms among conservationists and local residents alike, as the presence of such a deadly pathogen in a region already grappling with significant environmental and political challenges poses a multifaceted crisis. Park administration has emphasized that the deaths represent a critical loss to the park, which was founded in 1925 and stands as Africa's oldest national park, renowned globally for its rich biodiversity.

Michael Kambale, a resident of the Vitshumbi enclave located roughly one hundred kilometers north of Goma, noted that the mass deaths of these hippos were first observed in mid-September. The sight of numerous carcasses floating in the river has instilled fear among local communities who are already dealing with other health emergencies. Park officials have stated that teams are actively monitoring the affected areas, recording fresh cases of mortality, and coordinating the safe handling and disposal of the animal remains to prevent further spread of the disease.

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Ecological Impact and Environmental Drivers

Ecologists and veterinary experts stress that hippos serve as crucial ecosystem engineers within the park. Joel Mbusa Mapoli, an expert in ecology and veterinary medicine,explained that these animals play a vital role in altering nutrient flows and maintaining the ecological balance of both aquatic and terrestrial habitats. The disappearance of hippos could lead to major disruptions in the ecosystem, affecting the exchange of matter between land and water. The current outbreak is not an isolated incident; a previous anthrax event in 2025 resulted in the dEaths of sixty-five hippos, requiring park staff to use excavators to retrieve carcasses from the water.

Park representatives attribute these recurring outbreaks to a combination of environmental factors,particularly drought. When vegetation becomes scarce due to dry spells,herbivores are forced to graze closer to the ground and congregate around the few remaining water points and grazing areas. This behavior increases thier exposure to contaminated soil, where the Bacillus anthracis spores can survive for decades. The concentration of animals in limited spaces facilitates the rapid spread of the bacteria, making outbreaks more likely during periods of environmental stress.

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Risks to Human Health and Community Safety

The anthrax outbreak presents a direct threat to human health, as the disease is zoonotic and can be transmitted to individuals through contact with sick or dead animals. Virunga National Park has issued urgent warnings to local communities living near the Semuliki River and Lake Edward, advising them not to touch, skin,or consume animals found dead. reporting any carcasses or suspected cases to the relevant authorities is essential for containment. The risk is particularly high in areas where food security is precarious, and local populations may rely on bushmeat for sustenance,making adherence to safety guidelines challenging despite the dangers involved.

Historical data from the broader North Kivu landscape suggests that human fatalities and suspected cases often shadow spikes in wildlife mortality during anthrax outbreaks. The park's management is working to inform residents about the risks associated with the disease. in the event of human infection, immediate medical attention is critical, as anthrax can be severe if not treated promptly. The intersection of wildlife health and public health underscores the need for a coordinated response that addresses both animal and human populations simultaneously.

Conflict and Conservation Challenges

The ability of Virunga National Park to manage this crisis is severely hampered by the ongoing armed conflict in the region. For nearly three decades, violence in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has fueled poaching, deforestation, and instability. Park authorities account that they have lost control of a significant portion of their territory over the past four years due to fighting between the Congolese army and the M23 armed group. This loss of control makes it difficult for rangers to patrol safely, monitor wildlife health, and respond quickly to outbreaks. The M23 group has stated that they are helping protect the area from poachers, but the overall security situation remains volatile.

Environmental activist Olivier Ndoole Bahemuke highlights that the prolonged conflict has shredded the institutional safety nets meant to protect both people and nature. Effective containment of anthrax requires stronger epidemiological surveillance,better protection for local communities,and greater collaboration among state, non-state and para-state bodies. Experts advocate for a One Health approach that recognizes the links between human, animal, and environmental health. Without addressing the underlying issues of conflict and environmental degradation, conserving flagship species like the hippopotamus and protecting local communities from disease will remain an uphill battle.