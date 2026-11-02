Anthony Williams Trial: Isaiah Idris Describes Knife Attack on Train

Isaiah Idris testifies against Anthony Williams, detailing a violent knife attack on a London train. The jury hears how the attacker slashed Idris in the face and hand during a Halloween rampage.

Isaiah Idris, now eighteen years old, provided harrowing testimony at Cambridge Crown Court regarding a violent knife attack he survived while traveling on a Docklands Light Railway service in London. The teenager described how Anthony Williams, thirty-three, slashed his face and hand in front of terrified passengers who fled screaming during the early hours of November one following Halloween.

The Core Details of the Train Attack

Idris had spent October thirty-one at Thorpe Park in Surrey before boarding the train as it pulled away from West Silvertown station in east London. He revealed that he was the fourth person targeted by Williams during what prosecutors describe as a weekend rampage. When the train began moving, Williams drew a knife and struck Idris in the face within seconds, an injury the teenager did not immediately feel due to shock.

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Idris recalled being confused by the chaos as other passengers shouted and moved toward the end of the carriage. It was only when a woman in a Halloween costume and a friend alerted him that he realized he was bleeding. He described seeing blood dripping off his face, which prompted him to understand the severity of the situation and the imminent danger he was in.

Stakeholder Positions and Witness Accounts

Anthony Williams is currently facing fourteen charges of attempted murder related to attacks on November one aboard a London North Eastern Railway service from Doncaster to London, as well as incidents starting the previous evening. During his trial, Williams denies the attempted murder charges but admits to twelve counts of wounding with intent and two counts of attempted wounding with intent.

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Ethan Daniels, another passenger on a train from Peterborough to London, testified about observing erratic behavior from Williams on October thirty-one. Daniels noted that Williams was muttering phrases like "I'm the baddest" and repeatedly reaching for his bag while saying "I'm going to do it," creating a palpable sense of fear among fellow travelers who avoided making eye contact.

Keirah Lee-Oakman also provided critical context by texting the British Transport Police due to concerns over Williams stumbling and behaving strangely on the tracks at Stevenage. Although officers spotted a man they believed to be Williams on the tracks, they were unable to pursue him safely due to the risk posed by passing trains at that moment.

Real-World Impact and Subsequent Events

The attack on Isaiah Idris intensified when Williams returned to his side after briefly disappearing. Idris stated that Williams pointed the knife at his chest and asked if he was "beefing with the devil." When Idris denied this, Williams sliced him again, forcing the teenager to block the blow with his hands, resulting in further injuries to his heavily bandaged right hand.

CCTV footage played in court showed Williams entering Ritzy Barbers in Peterborough after retrieving a knife from a rucksack. Customers fled to the rear of the premises as Williams walked inside wielding the blade. Filomena Campanaro, who lives next door to the barber shop, immediately called the police after staff showed her the footage of Williams behaving aggressively outside.

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Williams was eventually arrested following the spree, and he has been appearing in court via videolink from Rampton Hospital in Peterborough. The jury heard details of his erratic demeanor, including him uttering words like "boom" and "power" while seeming detached from reality. The proceedings continue as the court examines the full extent of the violence that marked that Halloween weekend.