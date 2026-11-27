Anthony Williams was found guilty of attempted murder on an LNER train. Investigations reveal missed opportunities for police intervention prior to the violent rampage.

Anthony Williams, a 33-year-old man diagnosed with schizophrenia, has been convicted of multiple attempted murders following a violent rampage that targeted 14 individuals across the United Kingdom. The attacks occurred during the Halloween weekend last year, culminating in a severe incident aboard an LNER train traveling from Doncaster to London on the evening of November 1. Williams, who had ceased taking his prescribed medication days before the events, was found guilty at Cambridge Crown Court after a five-week trial.

Conviction Details and Court Findings

Anthony Williams was convicted on Thursday of charges including attempted murder of ten passengers on the LNER service. While he is scheduled to remain at Rampton high-security psychiatric hospital in Nottinghamshire until his sentencing in February, the jury determined that he retained the capacity to form intent. Psychiatrists for both the prosecution and the defense agreed that the defense of insanity could not be applied, despite his diagnosis of schizophrenia. Mr Justice Calver KC paid tribute to the victims and their families for their strength and dignity during the proceedings.

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Police Negligence and Missed Opportunities

Questions regarding the prevention of the violence center on actions taken by Cambridgeshire Police in the weeks leading up to the rampage. Two constables are now facing a gross misconduct hearing for failing to properly investigate an allegation that Anthony Williams injured a man with a knife. The victim, electrician Ricky Butcher, reported his lip was cut with a blade on September 27. Despite this report, a text message informed him the case was closed due to insufficient evidence, a decision that has since been reopened. The Independent Office for Police Conduct stated that one officer failed to conduct appropriate enquiries, and both are alleged to have recorded inaccurate information in the crime report.

Victim Accounts of the LNER Attack

The chaos on the November 1 train began after Williams boarded the 7.26pm service in Peterborough. Passengers reported screaming and stampeding as Williams muttered about the devil and warned that everyone would die. Raza Aslam, 45, who suffered serious injuries, stated that there were many missed opportunities for authorities to intervene. Samir Zitouni, a crew member, attempted to build a defensive blockade using a pan but sustained life-threatening injuries, including partially collapsed lungs and a spleen injury. Stephen Crean, 61, was stabbed in the head, back, fingers, and hip after advising passengers to shut the buffet car door.

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Wider Campaign of Violence in England

Before the train incident, Anthony Williams spread terror across multiple locations between Peterborough and London. His first victim was a 14-year-old boy stabbed on a bridge over the River Nene in Peterborough. Two other men were attacked nearby. Later, Isaiah Idris, 17, was slashed in the face and hand on a Docklands Light Railway service in east London. Williams asked Idris if he was beefing with the devil. He also exhibited erratic and threatening behavior at the Ritzy Barber Shop in Queen's Walk in Peterborough, but officers arrived too late to prevent escalation on those occasions.

NHS Investigation and Future Proceedings

NHS England has announced it will hold an independent investigation into the healthcare provided to Anthony Williams. The court heard that he had been diagnosed with schizophrenia long before the attacks but had stopped taking his powerful medication days prior to the violence. He swigged fortified tonic wine throughout his storm of violence. In addition to the attempted murder convictions, Williams admitted to stealing knives, affray, and assaulting a police officer while in custody. He will await sentencing in February while remaining detained at Rampton hospital.