Anthony Williams was found guilty of attempted murder for attacks on ten passengers during an LNER train rampage, ending a trial that revealed missed police opportunities to stop the violence.

Anthony Williams has been convicted of attempted murder following a violent rampage that targeted fourteen people, including ten passengers aboard a London North Eastern Railway service. The Cambridge Crown Court delivered the verdicts today after weeks of testimony regarding the attacks that occurred between Peterborough and London during the Halloween weekend of last year.

Conviction Details for LNER Attack Victims

Anthony Williams was found guilty of attempting to kill ten individuals specifically in relation to the assault on the LNER train traveling from Doncaster to the capital on November 1. The jury returned unanimous verdicts regarding the attempted murders of train worker Samir Zitouni, aged 48, and football supporter Stephen Crean, aged 61. Both men sustained grave injuries while attempting to stop the attacker.

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The court also heard that Williams attempted to murder Jonathan Gjoshe, aged 22, Sachin Balakrishnan, aged 29, David Presland, aged 73, Scott Bletcher, aged 50, and Scott Green, aged 52. These charges related to the same incident on the train, where Williams caused terror by mumble about the devil and warning that everyone would die. The jury could not initially reach unanimous verdicts on seven further counts of attempted murder but later returned majority guilty verdicts for Kevin Deely, Raza Aslam, and Michael Paffett.

Stakeholder Positions and Police Failures

Prosecutors revealed that there were several opportunities to stop Williams before the mass stabbing, but two Cambridgeshire police constables face a gross misconduct hearing. The officers failed to properly investigate an allegation that Williams sliced a man's lip with a knife four days prior to the events. Additionally, officers arrived too late to intervene when Williams was reported for erratic and threatening behavior at a barber's shop and on a train just before the incident.

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Williams appeared via video link from Rampton Hospital, a high-security psychiatric facility in Nottinghamshire, rather than attending the court in person. He did not give evidence at the trial but had previously admitted to ten counts of wounding with intent related to those injured on the train. However, he denied the more serious charges of attempted murder throughout the proceedings.

Medical Findings and Capacity for Intent

Expert testimony established that Williams was a diagnosed schizophrenic who had stopped taking his medication days before the attacks, leading to acute psychosis and paranoid delusions. Despite his mental health condition, a consultant psychiatrist testified that he had potentially retained the capacity to form intent. This finding was critical as it meant the defense of insanity could not be successfully applied to the attempted murder charges.

The jury deliberated for almost 16 hours before delivering the verdicts. Mr Justice Calver KC presided over the case where the defendant was seen with his head bowed at times during the reading of the judgments. The legal team for the prosecution argued that Williams downed fortified tonic wine during what they described as a storm of violence, further indicating his state of mind during the crimes.

Broader Impact of the Peterborough Attacks

Beyond the LNER incident, Williams was convicted of attempting to murder three individuals in Peterborough on October 31. These victims included a 14-year-old boy who was stabbed near Henry Penn Walk and two men, Dawid Taborski and William Ogelby, who were targeted in a car park at the Railworld attraction. The attacks occurred in the days leading up to the train assault, showing a pattern of escalating violence across different locations.

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Williams also attempted to murder Isaiah Idris, who was 17 at the time, on a DLR train approaching Pontoon Dock station in London in the early hours of November 1. Idris, now 18, was stabbed during this incident. The combination of these attacks resulted in a complex legal battle involving multiple jurisdictions and venues, ultimately concluding with these significant convictions at Cambridge Crown Court.