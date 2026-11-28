Anthony Weiner is back, and he’s teaming up with none other than Curtis Sliwa. It could only happen in New York City.

The former congressman and the former mayoral candidate, both with tabloid pasts, are teaming up on a new radio showAnthony Weiner is back, and he's teaming up with none other than Curtis Sliwa.

Weiner, the former congressman and mayoral front-runner, whose predilection for sending sexually explicit texts to teenage girls ended his career and sent him to prison, will join 77 WABC radio as co-host of a new weekend political show,"The Left vs The Right.

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" Weiner was released from federal custody in early 2019 after serving more than a year on sex charges. He most recentlyBefore his downfall, he served 12 years in Congress, and ran twice for mayor.