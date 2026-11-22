SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci predicts a Bitcoin bottom on Nov 25, while Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz links crypto recovery to S&P 500 rebounds and halving cycles.

SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci has pinpointed November 25 as a decisive turning point for Bitcoin, suggesting the leading cryptocurrency may finally establish its bottom following a severe market collapse. This forecast emerges as Bitcoin traded near its lowest valuation in over two years, creating significant uncertainty among global investors. The prediction centers on the asset's historical four-year halving cycle, which Scaramucci believes is driving the current price action toward a potential stabilization phase.

Scaramucci shared his analysis on November 20 during a discussion with Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz. He specifically highlighted the timing of the upcoming halving event as the primary catalyst for his outlook. Scaramucci calculated that November 25 marks approximately 500 days from the previous halving event. This specific milestone aligns with a theoretical framework that suggests Bitcoin often finds its major lows around the 500-day mark before the next halving, which is scheduled for 2028.

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The halving cycle theory posits that Bitcoin's price trends follow a predictable pattern tied to these减半 events. However, market analysts caution that these historical patterns do not guarantee future results. The current digital asset landscape is heavily influenced by unprecedented levels of institutional participation and complex macroeconomic forces. These modern variables can significantly distort traditional cyclical behaviors, making reliance on halving timelines alone insufficient for accurate price forecasting.

Mike Novogratz contributed to the conversation by emphasizing Bitcoin's historical tendency to form double bottoms within its four-year cycles. He noted that every four years, Bitcoin has historically experienced a second bottoming event. During their discussion, Novogratz viewed the ability of Bitcoin to hold the psychological $60,000 level as a positive indicator. He stated that a failure to break below $60,000 could signal strength, but this support level was subsequently breached.

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Bitcoin subsequently crashed below the $60,000 threshold, leaving many market participants to question whether the ultimate bottom has already been reached. The cryptocurrency experienced a sharp decline, driven by a combination of sell-offs and broader market anxiety. This breakdown has intensified the debate over whether the asset has found its floor or if further downside risk remains in the near term.

Novogratz also emphasized that Bitcoin's short-term trajectory is closely linked to the performance of traditional equity markets. He suggested that a rebound in tech stocks could trigger a robust rally in Bitcoin's price. Specifically, he predicted that if the S&P 500 bottoms after a drop of 3% to 5% and then rallies, Bitcoin would likely follow suit with strong upward momentum. This highlights the growing correlation between digital assets and traditional financial indicators.

Despite the recent volatility, Novogratz believes Bitcoin could trade within a range of $60,000 to $75,000 before a clear breakout or breakdown occurs. The market recently witnessed a severe wave of selling pressure that pushed Bitcoin down to approximately $55,100 on November 21. This price point represented its lowest level since September 2024, marking a significant trough for the asset class.

Following the plunge, Bitcoin demonstrated resilience by bouncing back to climb above $60,000 again, albeit briefly. By November 22, the price had retreated to around $59,000, illustrating the unstable and choppy nature of the current market conditions. Novogratz cautioned that investors should expect many market-driven movements in the future rather than crypto-specific ones. This suggests that monitoring traditional equity markets is essential for understanding Bitcoin's next major move.

The convergence of halving cycle theories and macroeconomic indicators creates a complex environment for cryptocurrency investors. While Scaramucci identifies November 25 as a key date, Novogratz stresses the importance of stock market performance in determining short-term direction. Traders are watching the S&P 500 and tech stocks closely, recognizing that a rebound in these sectors could provide the necessary fuel for Bitcoin's recovery.

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As the market continues to fluctuate, the distinction between crypto-specific news and broader financial trends remains increasingly blurred. Institutional investors are becoming more sensitive to macroeconomic signals, making the traditional halving narrative less predictable than in previous cycles. The potential for a bottom on November 25 offers some hope, but the recent drop below $60,000 serves as a stark reminder of the risks involved.

Investors must remain vigilant and adapt to changing market conditions rapidly. The discussion between Scaramucci and Novogratz highlights the growing sophistication of crypto analysis, which now incorporates interplay with global financial systems. The ability of Bitcoin to maintain support above $55,000 and potentially rebound towards $75,000 will depend on these external factors.

Until a clear breakout occurs, the market may remain confined within the established ranges predicted by industry leaders. This period of consolidation could set the stage for the next major phase in Bitcoin's long-term trajectory. The coming weeks will be critical in determining whether the four-year cycle holds true or if new market dynamics will dominate the digital asset space.

The potential for a bottom on November 25 offers hope, but the recent drop below $60,000 serves as a stark reminder of the risks involved. Investors must remain vigilant and adapt to changing market conditions rapidly. The discussion between Scaramucci and Novogratz highlights the growing sophistication of crypto analysis.

It is no longer just about on-chain metrics or halving dates, but also about the interplay with global financial systems. The ability of Bitcoin to maintain support above $55,000 and potentially rebound towards $75,000 will depend on these external factors. Until a clear breakout occurs, the market may remain confined within the established ranges predicted by industry leaders. This period of consolidation could set the stage for the next major phase in Bitcoin's long-term trajectory.