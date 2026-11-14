Anthony Santander breaks silence on Islamophobic posts in wake of Abdul El-Sayed’s midterms win

Blue Jays outfielder Anthony Santander has broken his silence.

Santander, 32, took to his Instagram Story on Friday night to apologize for his actions, which included resharing posts on his account after the midterm elections that said “America voted for Sharia last night” and “Islam is not peaceful.

” The 2024 All-Star said he now realizes — after facing heat from both inside and outside the Blue Jays organization — that he should have been more thoughtful. Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Anthony Santander hits a two-run RBI single during the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025.

Also read Blue Jays apologize to Muslim community for Anthony Santander’s outburst — as he remains silent

“I realize that this content caused hurt and I sincerely apologize. I should have been more thoughtful about what I shared, recognizing the responsibility that comes with having a public voice,” Santander wrote in a statement.

“As a man of faith, it is my belief that every person deserves to be treated with dignity and respect, regardless of their religion, background, or beliefs. “After hearing feedback from those I hurt, I realize that the content I shared fell short of my own convictions. I would like to affirm my respect for the Muslim community and for the dignity and freedom of people of every faith and background.

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” Santander’s initial rhetoric came after the Democrat El-Sayed defeated Republican challenger Mike Rogers to become the first Muslim-American elected to the Senate.after Santander’s initial posts, saying “baseball is for everyone” and is “inclusive. ” Toronto general manager Ross Atkins spoke with reporters at the GM Meetings in Las Vegas this week and “There really aren’t words to express my level of disappointment with him making those comments. I’ve expressed that to him,” said Atkins,Sen.

-elect Abdul El-Sayed appears on “PBS News Hour” at WETA Television Studios on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, in Arlington, Virginia.

“We met with leaders in Toronto’s Muslim communities today, who shared the harm caused by Anthony Santander’s Islamophobic social media posts,” Shapiro. “The opportunity to listen and learn was important and reaffirms our beliefs and values as an organization. We condemn Islamophobia and all forms of hate. ” Santander is entering the third year of a five-year, $92.5 million contract.

He’s played just 54 games in Toronto and “From this experience, I have learned to ensure that none of my communications promote hate or give the impression that I support hatred, discrimination, or violence against anyone,” his statement concluded.