Anthony Russell admits to killing Soham murderer Ian Huntley inside HMP Frankland, receiving a second whole-life sentence for the prison attack.

Anthony Russell, a convicted quadruple murderer, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday to formally enter a guilty plea for the murder of Soham monster Ian Huntley. The 44-year-old, who was previously sentenced to a whole-life tariff for the deaths of Julie Williams, David Williams, and Nicole McGregor, stood in the dock of Court 1 and responded in a barely audible voice when the charge was read. His admission brought an abrupt end to the trial proceedings, confirming that Russell killed Huntley while both were incarcerated in the high-security HMP Frankland. This legal development underscores the volatile and often violent environment that exists within the British prison system, even for those serving indeterminate sentences.

Russell's Transformation and Prison Life

Russell's appearance at the court marked a stark physical contrast to his previous convictions. In 2022, when he was first convicted, his barrister described him as a "rather sad and pathetic individual." At that time, he appeared gaunt and high-cheekboned, with a face marred by heroin addiction during his crime spree in October 2020. Now, four years later, the short, tubby man appeared dishevelled, wearing a prison-issue grey sweatshirt and guarded by four police officers. He waved at reporters as he was led back to his cells after the proceedings, showing no sign of the menacing figure who once snarled in mugshots.

Also read Anthony Russell Sentenced to Whole-Life Order for Ian Huntley Murder

The transformation in Russell's demeanor and physical state has been significant since his arrest following the week-long crime spree that ended with the brutal deaths of three people. Despite the heavy guard presence, Russell maintained a passive demeanor throughout the hearing. Mr Justice Hilliard observed the defendant as he listened to the details of the new charge. The judge noted the meek nature of the man sitting before him, a figure difficult to reconcile with the violence he had previously inflicted on his victims in the Leamington Spa area.

Prosecution Details and Historical Context

The prosecutor, Matthew Bean KC, detailed Russell's extensive criminal history which began when he was just 13 years old. His convictions include criminal damage, burglary, theft, assault, affray, robbery, and battery, culminating in the murders of Julie Williams, 58, and her son David Williams, 32, in 2020. Russell strangled David with a lanyard in his flat, believing he had been sleeping with his partner. During the reading of the history, Russell repeatedly shouted from the dock, "he did!" when it was suggested he mistakenly believed the claim, displaying no remorse for the actions.

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Russell was also convicted of the rape and murder of Nicole McGregor, 31, a heavily pregnant woman found in woodland near Leamington Spa. The attack occurred just three hours after they met on the premise of taking drugs together. McGregor had shown Russell a picture of her baby scan before he assaulted her. For these crimes, Russell received a whole-life sentence, meaning he has no prospect of release. The court heard that he boasted about murdering Huntley, stating he was "proud of it," despite his current pathetic appearance in the dock.

The Victim: Ian Huntley and the Soham Tragedy

Ian Huntley, who was 52 when he was killed, remains infamous for the murders of ten-year-olds Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman in Soham, Cambridgeshire, in 2002. Huntley was jailed for life after jurors accepted that he had a sexual motivation for killing the girls. He claimed their deaths were accidental, stating that Holly fell into a filled bath during a nosebleed and he panicked. He further claimed to have accidentally suffocated Jessica while trying to stop her from screaming after she entered his home.

The bodies of the two girls were discovered in a ditch 13 days after their disappearance. Huntley had attempted to burn them, but they were still identifiable. His girlfriend, Maxine Carr, who was once branded the most hated woman in Britain, provided a false alibi claiming they were at home together. In reality, Carr was 100 miles away in Grimsby. She has since been released from prison and lives under a new identity. Huntley had been held at Durham's Category A Frankland prison for much of the last 20 years, where his notoriety made him a marked man.

Aftermath and Second Whole-Life Sentence

Following Russell's guilty plea, Mr Justice Hilliard handed him a second whole-life sentence for the murder of Ian Huntley. This means Russell will never be eligible for release, joining his previous sentence. The trial exposed the unrelenting danger of life behind bars in high-security jails and the tit-for-tat feuds that can explode into extreme violence. Huntley had been assaulted on a number of occasions in prison due to the appalling nature of his crimes, but the fatal attack occurred when Russell assaulted him over the head with a metal bar.

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The revelation that Huntley believed he was "big time" on HMP Frankland's A wing highlights the psychological impact of his notoriety. Russell's actions, described by his lawyer as those of a "sad and pathetic individual," resulted in the death of one of Britain's most hated criminals. The case has drawn attention to the safety of prisoners and the potential for violence even in strictly controlled environments. With Russell now serving two consecutive whole-life orders, the legal chapter regarding the murder of Ian Huntley is effectively closed, though the impact on the families of all victims remains profound.