Prisoner Anthony Russell receives a second whole life order for killing Ian Huntley at HMP Frankland, with bodycam footage capturing his post-attack boasts.

The High Court has handed prisoner Anthony Russell a second whole life order after he admitted to murdering Ian Huntley inside HMP Frankland. The sentencing follows the release of disturbing bodycam footage that captures Russell's immediate reaction to the killing. The footage shows the inmate shouting repeatedly that Huntley is dead before a guard orders him to be quiet.

Russell Admits to Killing Huntley

Anthony Russell, a prisoner already serving a whole life order for the murder of three young girls, received the new sentence for the killing of Ian Huntley. The court heard that Russell battered Huntley with a metal bar in the prison yard. He then lay on top of the dying man and continued to shout that Huntley was dead. The attack occurred after Russell stated he was extremely agitated by the presence of the Soham murderer.

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The bodycam video released today shows Russell walking through the prison yard while chanting that Huntley is dead. A prison guard is heard in the recording telling him to shut up. Russell then responds by saying he is proud of the attack, even though he initially tries to backtrack on the statement. This evidence was a central part of the proceedings that led to the new sentencing decision.

Claims of Being Wound Up by Huntley

Russell told investigators that he faced no prospect of release from the high-security jail. He claimed that Huntley had 'wound him up' leading to the violent confrontation. Russell stated that he felt he had no future and this sense of hopelessness contributed to his decision to attack. The court considered these claims when determining the severity of the punishment.

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The prosecution argued that the attack was premeditated in its final outcome, despite Russell's claims of being provoked. The defense highlighted Russell's long-term incarceration and the psychological toll it had taken on him. However, the judge found that the brutality of the act and the subsequent boasting warranted the highest possible sentence. The ruling ensures Russell will never be considered for parole.

Bodycam Footage Reveals Brutal Details

The released footage provides a chilling look at the moments immediately following the murder. It captures Russell's physical state and his vocal expressions of pride in the killing. The video shows him moving through the yard while repeating the fact of Huntley's death. This digital evidence was crucial in establishing the timeline and Russell's mental state after the event.

Guard testimony corroborated the video evidence, confirming they attempted to intervene. The guard is heard in the recording telling Russell to stop shouting. Russell's response about being proud of the act was captured clearly by the bodycam. This recording has since become a key part of the public record regarding the case.

End of Huntley's Life in Prison

Ian Huntley, who was already serving a whole life order for the Soam child murders, died as a result of the attack. His death marks the end of a long and controversial chapter in British criminal history. The court recognized the finality of the event by issuing the second whole life order against Russell. This ensures both killers will spend their natural lives in custody.

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The sentencing brings a formal legal conclusion to the violent incident at HMP Frankland. It underscores the strict protocols regarding inmate safety and conduct in high-security prisons. The case has drawn significant media attention due to the notoriety of both individuals involved. The second whole life order for Russell is a permanent measure with no possibility of release.