Whole-life prisoner Anthony Russell admits killing Soham murderer Ian Huntley with a metal bar at HMP Frankland. Details on the trial, motive, and sentencing follow.

Whole-life prisoner Anthony Russell has formally admitted to the murder of Ian Huntley, the man responsible for the Soham child murders, inside HMP Frankland near Durham. The 44-year-old offender confessed to the killing during proceedings at Newcastle Crown Court, acknowledging that he struck Huntley multiple times with a metal bar after months of perceived bullying and personal grievances.

Russell's admission marks a significant shift in the legal proceedings, which were set to conclude with a trial verdict. The judge, Mr Justice Hilliard, is scheduled to hear final submissions from both prosecution and defense counsel at 12pm, with the official sentencing of Russell set to take place at 2pm on the same day.

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Details of the Fatal Attack

The fatal incident occurred on February 26, when Russell and Huntley were participating in a recycling workshop activity within the high-security facility. Russell, who is already serving a whole-life tariff for the murder of three individuals in October 2020, allegedly planned the attack over several weeks. He used a 4kg metal bar to strike Huntley at least six times on the head.

After sustaining severe injuries, including a fractured skull and brain bleed, Huntley was transported to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle. He remained in critical condition for nine days before succumbing to his injuries on March 7. Medical evidence confirms that the blows were sufficient to cause the fatal traumatic brain injuries.

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Russell's Stated Motive and Grievance

Immediately following the assault, Russell spoke to prison governor Craig Phipps, stating, 'That's why I caved his head in, about six, seven times.' Russell explained to authorities that he had reached a breaking point due to Huntley's behavior, claiming the Soham murderer had been 'winding up' him and showing 'weakness' for months. He cited Huntley's arrogance and 'in-your-face' attitude as primary triggers for the violence.

Russell told police that he felt Huntley was bullying him, noting, 'He put it on me about six months ago... but when he sees weakness in people he tries to bully 'em.' The convicted killer emphasized that his status as a 'natural lifer' with no prospect of release removed any fear of legal consequences, leading him to decide, 'I ain't putting up with it anymore.'

Prosecution Case and Prison Tensions

Prosecutor Matthew Bean KC presented the case to jurors as a 'cold-blooded murder' driven by Russell's personal sense of grievance rather than any immediate threat. The prosecution highlighted that the motive arose from trivial incidents, such as perceived disrespect in eye contact and verbal exchanges. Bean noted that the name Ian Huntley would be widely recognized due to his conviction for the murders of schoolgirls Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman in August 2002.

Witnesses in the prison identified a long-standing tension between the two inmates. In March 2025, staff intervened in an argument where both men threatened each other, requiring separation. Approximately ten months before the killing, Russell sustained a black eye, which he claimed was from a fall, though some staff believed Huntley was responsible. Contractor Mark Staplin was the first to arrive at the workshop scene, observing Russell standing over the unconscious, bleeding Huntley.

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Sentencing and Legal Context

Anthony Russell is already a convicted triple murderer who received a whole-life order in October 2020. This new admission adds a fourth murder to his record. Ian Huntley was originally sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 40 years for the Soham crimes. The court proceedings have focused on whether Russell's actions were premeditated, with evidence suggesting he plotted the attack for weeks.

Mr Justice Hilliard will determine the specific sentence for Russell's admission of murder. The case underscores the complex dynamics within high-security prisons, where inmates serving multiple life sentences interact closely. The legal system now moves to finalize the punishment for Russell, who killed Huntley not out of self-defense, but after claiming he 'just had enough' of the verbal confrontations.