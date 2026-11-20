Now that his $245 million no-show Angels gig is over, Anthony Rendon is pulling a Rodney Dangerfield.

Fresh off completing one of the worst contracts in the history of baseball, the third baseman has returned to his alma mater Rice to complete his degree, His return to college life reportedly includes him participating in a softball Lifetime Physical Activity Program class — where he bats left-handed to even the odds.

Los Angeles Angels’ Anthony Rendon fields a ground ball hit by San Diego Padres’ Matthew Batten on Friday, March 24, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz.

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“I would carry a backpack all through my career when we traveled, but you know it was an iPad to watch movies … it was snacks, it was a water bottle,” Rendon told the outlet. Rendon, 36, had an interesting MLB career that started on such a promising note before ending with him being considered one of the worst free-agent signings ever.

He emerged as one of the sport’s most underrated players from 2013-19, an everyday third baseman who could both hit and field and helped the Nationals win the World Series in 2019. That led to him signing his mega-contract with the Angels, and he appeared in just 257 games with the team while missing the last two seasons.

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After posing an .859 OPS with the Nationals, he tallied just a .717 mark with the Angels and earned scorn for saying that baseballRice’s Anthony Rendon smiles as he steps up to bat during a Conference USA Championship baseball game against Marshall in Houston on Friday, May 28, 2010. The Angels are finally freed of his contract and Rendon’s retirement is starting by returning to the place that helped him earn hundreds of millions of dollars.

Rendon played for the Owls from 2009-11 before being drafted by the Nationals with the No. 6 pick in the 2011 MLB Draft. He told the student paper that he broke his family’s mold by even attending college, and said he accomplished a lifelong dream by making it to the majors. In reflecting on his time in the majors, Rendon said he relied on his faith during the lean years.

“Something I had only done my entire life was taken away from me at those moments. And that’s all I knew to do. That’s all I wanted to do,” Rendon told the student paper.

“And then when I’m sitting there in those moments and I can’t walk, can’t play, can’t do anything. What do you do, right? You just reflect. ” Rice’s college return stemmed from his desire to earn his degree, something he wanted to accomplish to serve as a message for his four children.

He reportedly needs roughly 40 credits to graduate, and is also taking a Business of College Athletics class in addition to the activity program.

“How do you break a cycle? How do you break a mold? It starts with you,” Rendon told the Rice Thresher.

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“So if I want to help turn this cycle around with my family, I got to prove to them, too, down the road, like, ‘Hey, he went to college, she went to college. ’”Anthony Rendon of the Los Angeles Angels lies on the field after an injury during a game against the San Diego Padres in San Diego on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

As expected, Rendon is the top pick for the softball class and his educators told the student paper that he has provided benefits with his presence.

“I’m just a man trying to do the right thing, each and every day, trying to be the best that I can be,” Rendon told the outlet. “Follow Jesus, be a good husband, be a good father. Sometimes that always doesn’t work. I have good days, I have bad days, just like everyone else, but I think if my heart and my intentions in the right spot, I’m trending in the right direction.

” Los Angeles Angels' Anthony Rendon fields a ground ball hit by San Diego Padres' Matthew Batten on Friday, March 24, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. Rice's Anthony Rendon smiles as he steps up to bat during a Conference USA Championship baseball game against Marshall in Houston on Friday, May 28, 2010.

Anthony Rendon of the Los Angeles Angels lies on the field after an injury during a game against the San Diego Padres in San Diego on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.