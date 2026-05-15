Anthony Quinlan Transforms Life After 'Vomiting on Celebrity Gladiators' Due to Lack of Fitness, Now Nominated for Sexiest Male

Former Emmerdale and Hollyoaks actor Anthony Quinlan reveals how his harrowing experience on Celebrity Gladiators due to poor fitness and partying led to a major life overhaul, earning him nominations and launching his vegan supplement business.

Former Emmerdale and Hollyoaks star Anthony Quinlan has shared how his experience on Celebrity Gladiators in 2009, where he struggled due to lack of fitness and excessive nightlife, became a turning point in his life.

The 41-year-old actor, who played Pete Barton on Emmerdale until 2020, admitted during a recent interview that he hadn't trained for about three years when he appeared on the physically demanding show. Instead of proper preparation, he joked during a video taping that his only 'training' was lifting a pint in a pub. His experience was far from glamorous—Quinlan revealed he was so unfit that he vomited backstage due to the intense physical exertion.

This moment served as a wake-up call, pushing him to overhaul his lifestyle. He returned to the gym and soon reaped the benefits, earning a nomination for Sexiest Male at the 2010 Inside Soap Awards, followed by nominations for Best Serial Drama Performance at the National Television Awards and Best Actor at the 2011 British Soap Awards.

Beyond acting, Quinlan’s passion for health also led him to launch his own vegan supplement business, which has grown significantly since his departure from Emmerdale. His dedication to wellness has become a central part of his life, influencing both his career choices and personal habits.

Meanwhile, in his personal life, Quinlan and his partner, former Coronation Street actress Nikki Sanderson, welcomed a baby recently. The star has faced challenges in his acting career, admitting that opportunities dried up in recent years, but he remains optimistic after securing a new agent. He is set to make a comeback, landing a role in the highly anticipated third season of the BBC crime drama Time, expected to air in late 2026 or early 2027.

Quinlan has always been candid about the struggles of the acting industry, describing it as 'brutal' and noting the difficulty of securing auditions. He shared this hard truth with young actors during his involvement in The Gods of Salford, a 2025 production at the Lowry Theatre that featured 25 aspiring working-class performers. Quinlan emphasized the need for resilience in the face of rejection, balancing harsh realities with optimism about future possibilities





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