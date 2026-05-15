Anthony Quinlan Opens Up About Life-Changing Gladiators Experience and Acting Comeback

Emmerdale and Hollyoaks alumnus Anthony Quinlan reveals how his fitness struggles on Celebrity Gladiators sparked a personal and professional transformation, while preparing to return to acting in BBC's Time.

Former Emmerdale and Hollyoaks star Anthony Quinlan has opened up about how his challenging experience on Celebrity Gladiators in 2009 served as a wake-up call, leading to a complete transformation in his life and career.

The 41-year-old actor, who played Pete Barton on Emmerdale before departing in 2020, revealed that his lack of physical training and excessive socializing before the show left him physically ill during the intense competition. Quinlan admitted that he had not trained seriously for three years prior to his appearance on the show and jokingly told producers that his only preparation was drinking pints in a pub.

As a celeb contestant, Quinlan found himself competing against elite athletes in physically demanding challenges, leaving him so unfit that he vomited after the exertion. This pivotal moment forced him to reevaluate his lifestyle, prompting him to return to fitness training and adopt a healthier approach to well-being.

His dedication paid off, as he was later nominated for the 'Sexiest Male' award at the 2010 Inside Soap Awards, followed by nominations for Best Serial Drama Performance at the National Television Awards (NTA) and Best Actor at the British Soap Awards in 2011. Beyond his acting career, Quinlan launched a vegan supplement business, which has become a significant part of his professional life since leaving Emmerdale.

In addition to his fitness and business ventures, Quinlan has had personal success, welcoming a baby with his partner, Coronation Street actress Nikki Sanderson. Despite his break from television, Quinlan is gearing up for a career resurgence, having secured representation with a new agent last year. He is set to return to the screen in the third season of the BBC crime drama Time, expected to air in late 2026 or early 2027.

Reflective on his acting struggles, Quinlan described the industry as 'very, very difficult,' citing limited auditions and the challenges of maintaining steady work in showbusiness. He recently participated in the Gods of Salford, a play featuring 25 up-and-coming actors at the Lowry Theatre, where he emphasized the importance of resilience and perseverance to young performers.

Despite his career ups and downs, Quinlan remains passionate about both acting and fitness, showing no signs of slowing down as he continues to reinvent himself





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