Anthony Mackie Wants Two More Captain America Films to Complete Character Arc

Anthony Mackie advocates for two additional movies for his character Sam Wilson. He argues every hero deserves three films. This ensures narrative completeness beyond the recent Disney+ series and box office challenges. Read full details here.

Anthony Mackie has publicly articulated a clear vision for the future of his Marvel Cinematic Universe tenure. The actor stated that he hopes to return for two additional films portraying the character Sam Wilson. This desire stems from his belief that every superhero narrative requires a complete three-film arc for proper resolution. The comments address the ongoing speculation regarding the longevity of his version of Captain America following recent production challenges.

Three Film Arc Justification

Mackie emphasized that character development requires substantial screen time across multiple projects. He noted that every character deserves a second film, and effectively three films, to fully realize their story. This perspective highlights the structural necessity of extended narratives within the superhero genre. The actor suggested that participating in two more movies would allow the character to complete his specific journey. This approach mirrors the trajectory of other major franchises that rely on trilogy structures.

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Recent Box Office Reception Analysis

The recent performance of the franchise provides context for these future projections. The 2025 release grossed $415 million globally. This financial return was accompanied by a critical score of 46 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. This rating makes the title one of only three Marvel Cinematic Universe entries to receive a rotten score. Despite these metrics, the character maintains a well-established position within the universe. The combination of a six-episode Disney+ series and previous theatrical outings has solidified the role.

Future Casting and Legacy Uncertainty

Several questions remain regarding the long-term status of the Captain America title. It is unclear whether Marvel Studios will recast the role or continue with Anthony Mackie. The studio may retain Sam Wilson as the primary hero, especially with an all-new cast of X-Men characters planned for years. However, no official statement has addressed the immediate succession plans. The comic books have featured multiple heroes holding the shield simultaneously for over a decade. This tradition allows for overlapping narratives rather than strict single succession.

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Potential Successors and Narrative Paths

Marvel has numerous characters prepared to assume the mantle if the story concludes. Sebastian Stan currently portrays Bucky Barnes in the existing continuity. Wyatt Russell plays John Walker, another figure with prior ties to the title. The daughter of Luke Cage and Jessica Jones, Danielle, briefly appeared in recent media. These established figures provide a pool of candidates for future storytelling. The franchise must ensure any conclusion does not merely replicate Steve Rogers final moments.

Evolution Beyond Previous Endings

The narrative requires evolution to avoid repeating previous endings. Sam Wilson has faced significant resistance in taking over the role. The story must progress beyond these conflicts to reach a satisfying conclusion. A simple handover to another hero would feel redundant. The challenge lies in crafting a resolution that honors the character while moving the universe forward. Fans remain eager to see how the studio will address these narrative complexities.