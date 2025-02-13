Anthony Mackie Wants Shah Rukh Khan to Be the Next Avenger

Anthony Mackie, who plays Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has expressed his desire for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan to join the Avengers. This isn't the first time Khan has been considered for a role in the MCU, with Marvel Studios executives previously expressing interest in having him in their projects. However, Khan has yet to make his Hollywood debut, stating that he only wants to take on roles worthy of his status.

Renowned Indian actors like Farhan Akhtar and Mohan Kapoor have already appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe through the 2022 series, Ms. Marvel. However, Shah Rukh Khan , one of the most successful actors in the world, has yet to star in a Hollywood project despite a career spanning over 35 years. Anthony Mackie is currently promoting his upcoming movie, Captain America: Brave New World.

Just two days before its release, the actor virtually connected with Indian influencer Kevin Zingkhai for an interview posted on YouTube, where he expressed this surprising wish of his. During the discussion, Zingkhai asked, “If you could recruit any Bollywood hero as the next Avenger, who would it be and why?” To this, Mackie instantly responded, “I think Shah Rukh Khan.” He further described the Indian actor as “the damn best” to join the Avengers. This isn’t the first time Khan has been considered for a role in the MCU. In September 2018, Marvel Studios’ former VP of Creative Development, Stephen Wacker sat down for a chat with Variety, when he expressed he wants the Bollywood film star in the MCU. He told the outlet at that time, “If we make Indian content, we have to put Shah Rukh Khan. He has to be in it.” Although Anthony Mackie expressed his wish for Shah Rukh Khan to join the MCU as an Avenger, the Indian actor has yet to make his Hollywood debut. In a 2024 interview with Variety, Khan said, “I don’t want to sound uppity, but it should be a role worthy of the status the Indian audience has given me. It should not let down.”While Khan awaits the perfect Hollywood opportunity, he continues to dominate the Indian film industry and enjoys a massive global following. His potential inclusion in the MCU would undoubtedly be a major event for fans worldwide, bringing together two of the biggest entertainment universes on the planet.





comingsoonnet / 🏆 578. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Anthony Mackie Shah Rukh Khan Marvel Cinematic Universe Avengers Hollywood

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Anthony Mackie Wants Shah Rukh Khan as the Next AvengerAnthony Mackie, star of Captain America: Brave New World, expressed his desire for Shah Rukh Khan to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as an Avenger during a recent interview. This isn't the first time Khan has been considered for an MCU role, with Marvel Studios executives previously expressing interest in casting him. While Mackie's wish is enthusiastic, Khan has yet to make his Hollywood debut and has stated that any role he takes should be worthy of his status.

Read more »

Giancarlo Esposito plays new villain in 'Captain America: Brave New World' starring Anthony MackieAnthony Mackie takes over as the hero in 'Captain America: Brave New World,' going up against a sinister villain called Sidewinder played by Giancarlo Esposito in the new movie that hits theaters next week.

Read more »

Anthony Mackie Explains Why His Captain America Won't Take The Super Soldier SerumAnthony Mackie, the actor portraying Sam Wilson as Captain America in the MCU, reveals his rationale for Sam not taking the Super Soldier Serum. He emphasizes Sam's relatability as an ordinary man thrust into extraordinary circumstances and argues that taking the serum would fundamentally alter his identity.

Read more »

Anthony Mackie Played Martin Luther King Jr. Opposite Bryan Cranston In This Powerful HBO DramaMartin Luther King Jr. (Anthony Mackie) sitting down in &39;All the Way&39;

Read more »

Anthony Mackie Talks Harrison Ford, ‘Personal’ MCU Movie in Captain America 4 VideoAnthony Mackie explains his 'personal' connection to Captain America 4, which releases in theaters next month, in a new featurette video.

Read more »

Anthony Mackie's 2025 Avengers: Endgame Reveal Makes Captain America: Brave New World So Much BetterSplit image of Anthony Mackie&39;s Falcon on the left, Mackie&39;s Sam Wilson with the Captain America shield in Falcon & The Winter Soldier (2021) on the right

Read more »