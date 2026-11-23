Anthony Mackie reveals details about Wanda Maximoffs potential return in Avengers Doomsday comparing her power to Jean Greys Phoenix Force destruction.

Anthony Mackie has officially confirmed that Elizabeth Olsen is returning as Wanda Maximoff for Avengers: Doomsday. The actor shared this revelation during an appearance on Entertainment Tonight, providing the first major confirmation of the Scarlet Witch's involvement in the upcoming Marvel blockbuster.

Mackie described the scale of Wanda's potential destruction as terrifyingly vast. He drew a direct comparison to the X-Men character Jean Grey, noting that her power in the new film rivals the catastrophic abilities of the Phoenix Force.

Also read Scarlet Witch Return in Avengers Doomsday Highlights Missing Hawkeye and Vision Roles

When pressed on the extent of Wanda's destructive capabilities, Mackie used a vivid analogy involving the X-Men franchise. He recalled the scene where Jean Grey blew up an entire planet and suggested that something similar could happen on a different world in the MCU.

He stated that this level of catastrophic power is what he associates with the character's potential impact. Mackie emphasized that the threat she poses is immense, hinting at a storyline with stakes far beyond typical superhero conflicts.

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The Captain America actor admitted that he had no prior knowledge of Elizabeth Olsen's return to the franchise. He explained that Marvel Studios kept her casting under strict wraps, even from the lead actors working on the project.

Mackie noted that his primary focus was on his own dialogue, including a line he developed about Doom. He joked that he felt the line was bars, highlighting his own contributions while remaining oblivious to the bigger casting surprises.

Mackie also revealed that Paul Bettany was filming VisionQuest at a nearby location while he was working on Avengers: Doomsday. The two spent time together during production, though Mackie stopped short of confirming Bettany's involvement in the final movie.

This proximity has led to speculation about an emotional reunion between Vision and Wanda in the broader narrative. If reports of Bettany's involvement prove accurate, fans could be in for an emotional reunion despite the characters potentially finding themselves on opposing sides.

Reports suggest that Wanda's return was teased through the VisionQuest series finale. The series finale's post-credits scene reportedly revealed her involvement, with Doctor Doom shown recruiting her to join his team.

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This alliance could position her as one of Doctor Doom's most powerful allies. The dynamic adds complexity to the story, as Vision and Wanda might find themselves on opposing sides despite their history.

Marvel fans are eager to see if Jean Grey, played by Sadie Sink, will share the screen with Scarlet Witch. A confrontation between these two powerful characters would create an intriguing storyline with massive visual implications.

However, Marvel has yet to confirm any of these developments or character appearances officially. The studio continues to build anticipation through strategic leaks and actor interviews while maintaining secrecy over key plot points.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to hit theaters on December 18, 2026. The studio continues to build anticipation through strategic leaks and actor interviews. Fans remain hopeful that the upcoming film will deliver on the high stakes teased by the cast.