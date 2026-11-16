Anthony Mackie Tackles Doctor Doom Dummy Ahead of Avengers Doomsday

Anthony Mackie performs a stunt for Avengers Doomsday as the MCU prepares to launch its Multiverse Saga with Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom in December 2026.

Anthony Mackie demonstrated a humorous and athletic approach to the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film Avengers Doomsday by performing a stunt that mimics an NFL tackle. In a viral clip shared to promote the movie, Mackie sprinted toward a practice dummy dressed in the iconic armor of the villain Doctor Doom. He then launched himself into the air, tackling the stationary figure to create a comedic visual of the hero engaging with the super-villain before the film even hits theaters.

Mackie's Journey to Captain America and Doomsday

This playful interaction highlights the evolution of Anthony Mackie's character within the Marvel universe. He first appeared as Sam Wilson, aka the Falcon, in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. His role expanded significantly through appearances in Avengers Age of Ultron, Ant-Man, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers Infinity War, and Avengers Endgame. Following the conclusion of the Infinity Saga, Mackie took on the mantle of Captain America in his solo film Captain America: Brave New World. He is now set to lead the newly formed Avengers team in Avengers Doomsday, marking a major milestone in his career.

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Ensemble Cast and Villain Return

Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the franchise in a pivotal new role as Doctor Doom. The Russo brothers are directing Avengers Doomsday, with the screenplay written by Stephen McFeely and Michael Waldron. The film serves as a central event in the MCU's Multiverse Saga, bringing together heroes from across multiple franchises. The extensive ensemble cast includes Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Sebastian Stan, Tom Hiddleston, Ian McKellen, Patrick Stewart, James Marsden, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, and Letitia Wright. This convergence of characters from different universes sets the stage for a massive crossover event.

Release Dates and Future Saga Plans

Avengers Doomsday is scheduled for theatrical release on December 18, 2026. This date positions the film as a key pillar in the upcoming phase of the MCU. The narrative momentum will continue directly into the next major installment, Avengers Secret Wars. That sequel is scheduled to arrive in theaters on December 17, 2027, providing audiences with two years of connected storytelling. The long gap between films allows the studio to build anticipation for the massive scale of these multiverse-spanning conflicts.

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Fan Reactions and Marketing Strategies

The stunt involving the Doctor Doom dummy has generated significant buzz among fans online. Viewers have responded positively to the lighthearted content, which contrasts with the dark tone often associated with the villain. This marketing approach demonstrates Marvel's strategy of using social media clips to humanize the cast while teasing major plot points. The visual of Mackie, now Captain America, taking on Doom resonates with viewers who have followed his character's journey from Falcon to the leader of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Such moments serve to bridge the gap between behind-the-scenes promotion and the epic scale of the final product.

Broader Industry Context and Upcoming Releases

While Marvel focuses on its slate, the entertainment industry sees other major developments. Projects like Ava DuVernay's documentary face controversy regarding generative AI usage. Netflix has also added James Wan's 2010 horror film to its library, showing a diverse range of content strategies. Meanwhile, rumors persist about Robert Pattinson potentially joining the James Bond franchise. These unrelated stories highlight the busy landscape in which Marvel operates. The success of Avengers Doomsday will depend on how well it integrates these new characters and addresses the stakes of the Multiverse Saga. Anthony Mackie's performance and the return of Robert Downey Jr. are expected to be central to the film's success when it releases in late 2026.