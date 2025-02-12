Anthony Mackie Soars as Captain America in 'Brave New World'

Anthony Mackie takes on the iconic role of Captain America in 'Captain America: Brave New World,' the latest film in the MCU. He discusses the transition from Falcon, the challenges of embodying the new Captain America, and the exciting possibilities of flight in this new era.

Anthony Mackie takes on the mantle of Captain America in 'Captain America: Brave New World,' the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Mackie, a veteran of the MCU, has portrayed Sam Wilson, aka Falcon , for over a decade. The character's journey culminated in 'Avengers: Endgame' when Chris Evans' Steve Rogers passed the shield to him. Mackie describes the transition as relatively smooth. 'Once I got over the emotional part, it was very easy,' said Mackie.

'Sam Wilson is already a connected, created character. There was only a costume change. That's the only difference.' However, Mackie's Captain America possesses a key advantage over his predecessor: flight! He reveals that director Julius Onah planned to exploit this ability in the film. 'Julius had a very good, clear idea of what he wanted to do with these wings and with this suit and expand the reality of Sam Wilson. He wanted to make him more of an aerial-like combat specialist,' Mackie explained. Mackie further elaborated on the collaborative process with Onah, stating, 'Literally, we would get together before every scene, go through the lines, you know, figure out what we're trying to convey... We worked on it like it was a play, like we were actors in a play group, you know, working on a script. So it was amazing.' The actor expressed his passion for his craft, saying, 'I love what I do. I always say that I'm so lucky to make a living at what I wanted to do since I was seven years old.' The Walt Disney Company, the parent company of National Geographic, Disney+, Hulu, and this ABC station, presents this new chapter in the Captain America saga.





