Anthony Mackie's 5 Best Movies

Anthony Mackie is an acclaimed actor known for his roles in both blockbuster films like Captain America and indie darlings like The Hurt Locker. This list highlights five of his best performances.

Anthony Mackie has always been a glue guy. Backed by an infectious smile and a charming persona, Mackie always brings an enjoyable presence to his roles. At the beginning of his career, Mackie made memorable supporting appearances in 8 Mile, Million Dollar Baby, Half Nelson, and We Are Marshall. His first true spotlight role came in 2009’s The Hurt Locker . A few years later, Mackie entered the MCU and became a household name.

11 years after his MCU debut, Mackie headlines Captain America: Brave New World. Sam Wilson is now Captain America, and in his first mission, he becomes involved in an international incident that could have serious global implications. In honor of Brave New World, here is a list of Mackie’s five best movies. 5. 8 Mile (2002) Mackie made his feature film debut in 8 Mile, Curtis Hanson’s drama starring Eminem. Jimmy Smith Jr. (Eminem) works at a car factory by day and is an aspiring rapper named B-Rabbit at night. Jimmy dreams of becoming a successful rapper and hopes to move out of a Detroit trailer park with his mom (Kim Basinger) and young sister (Chloe Greenfield). Related B-Rabbit has the skills of a top MC. However, his stage fright constantly gets the better of him. Jimmy quickly rises within the underground battle rap scene, but standing in his way at the top is Papa Doc (Mackie), the leader of the Free World gang. I don’t care who you are. If you’re flipping on the channels and see that B-Rabbit is battling Lyckety-Splyt, you’re watching the rest of the movie. You might even put your hands up for the 313. Stream 8 Mile on Peacock. 4. Synchronic (2019) Synchronic is a unique sci-fi mystery from Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead. New Orleans paramedics Steve (Anthony Mackie) and Dennis (Jamie Dornan) have begun noticing a series of weird deaths linked to a new drug called Synchronic. Through his investigation, Steve learns that Synchronic makes time travel possible. While adults are ghosts in the past, children can experience time travel fully. After his daughter goes missing, Dennis spirals out of control and ends his friendship with Steve. Knowing the truth about Synchronic, Steve experiments with the drug and goes back in time to try and find Dennis’ daughter. Synchronic puts a new, intriguing spin on time travel that makes for a fun mystery. Stream Synchronic on Prime Video. 3. The Night Before (2015) Mackie needs to do more comedies like The Night Before. Best friends Ethan (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), Isaac (Seth Rogen), and Chris (Anthony Mackie) have hung out every Christmas Eve for over a decade. However, the trio are getting older and agree to hang out for one last Christmas Eve. If this is the last dance, the boys decide to go big or go home. With recreational drugs in their pockets, the trio hit the streets of New York for a night of debauchery. However, they are determined to find entrance into the Nutcracker Ball, the most secretive part of the holiday. The Night Before provides many laugh-out-loud moments and some surprisingly effective musical renditions that will leave you impressed. Stream The Night Before on Starz. 2. Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) For many, including this writer, Captain America: The Winter Soldier is the best MCU movie. It’s a 1970s-inspired political thriller with superheroes. Need I say more? After the events of The Avengers, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) finds himself working in Washington, D.C., for S.H.I.E.L.D. After Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) is ambushed, Steve learns that S.H.I.E.L.D. has been compromised. Forced on the run, Steve teams with Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) to find the mole and expose the conspiracy. Along the way, Steve must face his former best friend Bucky Barnes (Sebastian), who has been brainwashed and turned into Hydra’s killing machine, the Winter Soldier. The Winter Soldier feels like a throwback to old-school action movies. Considering Marvel’s new addition to CGI, fans would kill for another Winter Soldier. Stream Captain America: The Winter Soldier on Disney+. 1. The Hurt Locker (2009) There is no specific set of rules when it comes to lists. However, if you star in a movie that wins Best Picture, it’s hard to deny that picture the top spot. Enter The Hurt Locker, Kathryn Bigelow’s visceral Iraq War movie that won Best Picture at the 2010 Oscars. Set during the early days of the Iraq War, Sergeant JT Sanborn (Mackie) and Specialist Owen Eldridge (Brian Geraghty) are working for the U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal team when their leader dies on the job. Staff Sergeant William James replaces the team’s deceased leader and immediately causes problems with Sanborn and Eldridge. While James is the best at diffusing bombs, his lone-ranger attitude could get someone killed. The Hurt Locker will emotionally drain you with its depiction of the Iraq Wa





