Anthony Mackie's new heist thriller 12 12 12 holds the lowest audience score of his career. Viewers criticize writing and plot, while critics offer mixed reactions.

Anthony Mackie's latest crime drama 12 12 12 is currently setting a negative audience record on Rotten Tomatoes following its November 13 release on Netflix. The series has secured a 48% audience score, marking the lowest rating for any scripted television show in the actor's extensive filmography. This data point highlights a significant divergence between viewer expectations and the final product delivered by the production team.

12 12 12 chronicles an FBI agent played by Mackie who hunts the criminals behind a major heist, with Jamie Dornan portraying the robber Paul Galvin. The narrative structure relies on three distinct time periods to tell its story: the twelve months preceding the crime, the twelve hours during the heist itself, and the twelve days that follow the event. This tripartite timeline is designed to provide a comprehensive view of the criminal investigation and its aftermath.

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Career Ratings Comparison

When compared to Anthony Mackie's previous work, the 48% score on Rotten Tomatoes stands out as an anomaly in his career. The current rating falls below his performance in Animal, a Netflix nature docuseries he narrated alongside Bryan Cranston, Rebel Wilson, Andy Serkis, and Uzo Aduba, which holds a 56% audience score. It also ranks lower than his Season 5 appearance in Black Mirror, which earned a 54% audience score on the review aggregator.

The series performs worse than Altered Carbon, which maintains an average audience score of 64% across its run. While Season 1 of Altered Carbon received a strong 91% rating, Season 2 was polarizing with only 37%. Since Anthony Mackie joined the cast for Season 2, that installment represents his lowest-rated season overall. This specific metric underscores how the current project is viewed by fans compared to his earlier science fiction roles.

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Viewer and Critic Reception

Audience reviews for 12 12 12 have been highly polarized, with many viewers criticizing the writing, acting, and directing while calling the plot generic. Despite these negative comments, some viewers praised the storytelling techniques, noting that the series is fast-paced and suspenseful with strong performances from both Mackie and Jamie Dornan. This divide in audience sentiment creates a complex picture of viewer engagement.

Professional critics have been somewhat more receptive to the series, though their reception remains mixed with a 65% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Greg MacArthur of Screen Rant described the show as Anthony Mackie's best action thriller yet, offering a counter-narrative to the harsher audience critiques. This disparity suggests that while technical execution may satisfy some, the narrative approach alienates others.

Production Details and Release Schedule

Anthony Mackie is best known for his roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appearing in films such as Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ant-Man, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Captain America: Brave New World. He also portrayed Sam Wilson in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the animated series What If...? Beyond these blockbuster roles, he earned a Golden Globe nomination for The Hurt Locker and starred in The Manchurian Candidate, Million Dollar Baby, The Fifth Estate, and The Hate U Give.

In 12 12 12, Anthony Mackie stars alongside Jack Kesy, Agathe Rousselle, Sallie Harmsen, Jeanne Balibar, Kali Reisa, and Julius Feldmeier. He and Jamie Dornan also serve as executive producers alongside Dana Goldberg, David Ellison, Dudi Appleton, Jim Keeble, Jason Spire, Kari Skogland, Matt Thunell, and David Knoller. The series is created by Dudi Appleton and Jim Keeble, with Joe Murtagh writing and Ellen Kuras, Takeshi Fukunaga, and Kari Skogland directing.

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Only two episodes of the crime drama have been released so far on Apple TV, with the main narrative centering on a daring heist in Zurich. The remaining six episodes will be released in the coming weeks, with new episodes dropping every Friday. The series finale is scheduled for December 25, 2026, which is Christmas Day. The project is rated TV-MA and falls under the genres of Crime, Drama, and Action.