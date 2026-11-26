Anthony Mackie explains how his stage performance as Tupac Shakur led to his casting in the 2009 biopic Notorious, directed by George Tillman Jr. and starring Jamal Woolard.

Anthony Mackie recently shared the specific story behind his role as rapper Tupac Shakur in the 2009 film Notorious. The Marvel Studios actor, who currently appears in the Avengers Doomsday franchise, revealed that his casting resulted from a successful stage production. Mackie explained that Shakur's mother and friends saw him perform in the play Up Against the Wind and directly requested his involvement in the movie adaptation.

Stage Performance Led to Film Role

Mackie stated that Shakur's mother attended the stage production and was moved to tears. After seeing him portray the late rapper, she hugged him and told him he had exceeded her expectations. When the family began casting for the Notorious film, they approached Mackie directly. He noted that George Tillman Jr. was directing the project and involved the family in the selection process. Mackie said Shakur's mother explicitly told the director that she wanted him to play the role.

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Original Goal Was Directing Assistant Position

The actor admitted that his initial intention was never to act in the film. Mackie contacted director George Tillman Jr. and asked to serve as his assistant. He told the director he wanted to learn how to direct and watch the filmmaking process from behind the camera. Tillman Jr. responded with what Mackie described as a funny story. The director informed him that he actually needed him to be in the movie instead. This conversation changed the trajectory of Mackie's career in Hollywood.

Juilliard Roots and Casting Breakthrough

Mackie originated the role of Tupac in Up Against the Wind while studying at Juilliard. The play was written by his classmate Michael Develle Winn and explored the rapper's life story. After an earlier production at Juilliard, the play opened Off-Broadway at New York Theatre Workshop in March 2001. This stage success helped Mackie gain attention in the industry. Casting director Molly Finn saw the performance and introduced Mackie to director Curtis Hanson.

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Notorious Film Details and Cast

Mackie later auditioned for and secured a role in the Notorious biopic. The film follows the life and career of Christopher Wallace, better known as The Notorious B.I.G. Mackie played Tupac, whose rivalry with Biggie forms a central part of the narrative. The movie also starred Jamal Woolard as Biggie and Derek Luke as Sean Combs. The film was released in theaters on January 16, 2009. Mackie's portrayal established him as a versatile actor capable of handling significant real-life figures.

Current Projects and Future Appearances

Mackie continues to work in high-profile projects following his early career successes. He recently offered audiences a glimpse of upcoming scenes in Avengers Doomsday. The actor discussed potential plot developments and his character Sam Wilson. His transition from stage actor to leading man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe highlights his career longevity. The story of his casting in Notorious remains a key part of his professional history. Fans of both hip-hop biopics and superhero films recognize his impact on both genres.