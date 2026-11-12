Avengers: Doomsday Confirms Hulk, Wanda and Elonets while Seth Mayouts

Anthony Mackie describes the Avengers Doomsday set as a reunion, confirming interactions with Paul Bettany and Simu Liu amid rumors about their official casting.

Anthony Mackie said the production of Avengers: Doomsday feels like a summer camp, where actors from the Marvel Cinematic Universe catch up on life updates and share laughter. He revealed that on set he met Paul Bettany and Simu Liu, describing a friendly rivalry that did not confirm Bettany's future appearance in the film.

On a recent interview with ET on November 10, 2026, Mackie admitted that the Epic film has confused fans with its many returning heroes. The studio teased the presence of Hulk and Wanda Maximoff, sparking speculation about the role of Dr. Doom and the possible return of Vision.

Also read Avengers: Doomsday Star Anthony Mackie Praises Paul Bettany Reunion

Despite the growing rumors, Marvel Studios remains tight on cast announcements. The company has not yet confirmed whether Paul Bettany will reprise Vision or whether his appearance was merely a casual visit.

Mackie will reprise his role as Sam Wilson, also known as Captain America, joining an army of new Avengers, the Fantastic Four, the X‑Men and Chris Evans as Steve Rogers. The film's storyline promises a confrontation with Doctor Doom that could unite five major superhero teams.

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Before stepping into the ring with Excalibur, Mackie wrapped a thriller titled 12 12 12 starring Jamie Dornan. The film premiered on Apple TV on November 13, 2026, giving the actor a solo action showcase prior to the ensemble.

Marvel's marketing tactics have kept fan anticipation high. Early teaser images and an unsettling post‑credits scene from Avengers: Endgame Encore hinted at Hulk's and Wanda's involvement, heightening excitement for the forthcoming blockbuster.

The set dynamics also open doors to organic interactions. Actors like Mackie, Bettany and Liu find time for personal conversations, fostering camaraderie across the massive shooting schedule while keeping the full cast a secret until official announcements.

As the release date approaches, fans and critics alike watch closely: Will Doctor Doom finally appear? Will Vision return, and how will the heroes balance their personal stories with the looming threat? The answers will unfold when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters in 2027.