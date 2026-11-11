Anthony Mackie Reunites with Kari Skogland for Apple TV Heist Thriller Ahead of Avengers: Doomsday

Anthony Mackie and director Kari Skogland will team up again on Apple TV's 12 12 12, a three‑timeline crime drama, a month before he returns as Captain America in the December 18 release of Avengers: Doomsday.

Anthony Mackie has announced that he will reunite with director Kari Skogland for the Apple TV series 12 12 12, a three‑timeline heist drama that debuts on November 13. The collaboration comes a month before the actor returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Sam Wilson, later Captain America, in the December 18 release of Avengers: Doomsday.

How the Reunion Came About

Mackie first met Skogland while working together on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, where she served as executive producer and director. The actor said the friendship they developed on set has kept them in contact since, with both joking about future projects. In a recent interview, Mackie recounted how Skogland reached out with a script for 12 12 12, describing it as a perfect fit for their shared creative vision.

Also read 12 12 12 Apple TV Series Stars Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan in Heist Thriller

He added that Skogland's offer arrived after years of them teasing a collaboration, and that he was immediately drawn to the premise of a heist that unfolds across Zurich, spanning a month of planning, a day of execution, and a week of fallout. Mackie highlighted his role in bringing fellow actor Jamie Dornan onto the project, noting that Dornan's availability at the time made the casting process smooth.

Show Synopsis and Cast Highlights

12 12 12 follows a complex crime orchestrated over three distinct timelines. The first 12 months detail the meticulous planning of the Zurich heist, the next 12 hours depict the heist in real time, and the final 12 days explore the consequences as law enforcement closes in. The storyline is driven by an international cast, featuring Mackie and Dornan in the lead roles, along with Jack Kesy, Emmy nominee Kali Reis, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Agathe Rousselle, Sallie Harmsen, and Patrick Fabian.

Advertisement

Skogland directs the opening and concluding episodes, while executive producers include Dudi Appleton, Jim Keeble, Mackie, Dornan, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell. The series aims to blend tense action with character‑driven drama, showcasing a heist's psychological impact on its participants.

Impact on MPC Audience and Upcoming MCU Event

For fans, the timing of 12 12 12 offers a rare chance to see Mackie outside the MCU before he steps back into the franchise. The series' premiere precedes Avengers: Doomsday, the first film to gather characters from across the multiverse to battle Doctor Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr. The blockbuster also marks a return of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, who may shift from Captain America to a Nomad persona.

Both Mackie and Skogland have expressed excitement about bringing the actor's performance to a new genre, hoping to deliver a nuanced portrayal that will resonate with viewers accustomed to his heroic roles. The Apple TV release is slated for November 13, with the film hitting theaters a month later, allowing audiences to experience the actor's versatility before his next mythological adventure.

Future Steps and Production Details

The production team is set to begin principal photography in early 2024, with the filming locations spanning key European cities to reflect the international scope of the story. Viewers can expect the series to strike a balance between high‑stakes thriller elements and the deep interpersonal dynamics that have become a hallmark of Skogland's work.

Advertisement

As release dates approach, both the Apple TV series and Avengers: Doomsday are positioned to capture diverse audiences, with the former drawing in fans of crime dramas and the latter appealing to those invested in the Marvel saga. The intersection of these two projects underscores Anthony Mackie's growing prominence across different entertainment platforms.