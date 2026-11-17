Anthony Mackie insists he didn't spoil a Doomsday character's return

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“It’s one of those things where you just catch up with everybody,” he said. “I got to hang out with Paul Bettany, who I love. And I met Simu , who’s great. We quickly became friends and mortal enemies, so it was a wonderful time.

Also read Anthony Mackie Denies Spoiling Vision's Avengers Doomsday Role

” Marvel fans who’ve followedteam-up film know Bettany still hasn’t been confirmed to join the gang as Vision, so Mackie’s interview raised some eyebrows. During, Mackie, albeit a bit unconvincingly, tried to say that his recent comments about hanging out with Bettany were misinterpreted. As Fallon showed Mackie the headlines about his possible slip-up and joked that he’s “in trouble,” the actor said: “Paul Bettany’s my man. That’s my homie, right?

We hang out all the time. He was shooting. So, me being me, you know, I steal a golf cart and I pull up—I am a pull up-er. If I hear you’re there, I’m pulling up.

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” speak for themselves).

“I said he was next door shooting his show, just like Tom Holland was next door shooting. He was next door! He wasn’t in the movie… I guess,” he said, bursting into laughter with the host, seemingly not buying his own story. Hours after Mackie’sdebuted on Disney+, and his comments made more sense.

The episode didn’t explicitly indicate via a signature Marvel title card that Vision will return in, but one of the two mid-credits scenes showed Doctor Doom resurrecting Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff and vowing that her powers will be his. With Wanda returning forYou can watch Mackie’s interview with Fallon in the video below and decide for yourself whether you believe him.