12 12 12 Premieres on Apple TV with 64% Rotten Tomatoes Score Starring Anthony Mackie

Anthony Mackie's new Apple TV crime thriller 12 12 12 debuts with a 64% Rotten Tomatoes score, continuing his successful streak on small screen projects.

Anthony Mackie's latest television project, 12 12 12, has officially premiered on Apple TV, bringing a new chapter to his recent string of critically acclaimed roles. The eight-episode crime thriller has secured a 64% score on Rotten Tomatoes based on eleven initial reviews. This positive rating includes seven positive assessments and four negative ones, resulting in an average review score of 6.20 out of 10. The score reflects the show's strong start, though it remains subject to change as additional critical reviews are added in the coming weeks.

The series introduces Mackie as Jack Strickland, a disgraced FBI agent who becomes entangled in a dangerous criminal enterprise. He is paired with Jamie Dornan, who portrays Paul Galvin, an American professional criminal. The two characters find themselves locked in a high-stakes cat-and-mouse game across Europe. Their paths intersect over an ambitious robbery targeting a bank vault hidden beneath the streets of Zurich. This central heist drives the narrative tension and connects the disparate elements of the plot.

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12 12 12 utilizes a non-linear narrative structure to heighten the sense of urgency and complexity. The story unfolds across three distinct timelines that intersect to reveal the full scope of the crime. Viewers witness the twelve months spent carefully preparing for the heist. The action then shifts to the twelve hours during which the robbery itself takes place. Finally, the narrative covers the twelve days that follow the event, dealing with the aftermath and investigation.

This complex storytelling approach has drawn mixed but generally positive responses from critics. Some reviewers have described the show as slick but lacking in substance. There is a common argument that the series feels more like a feature film padded to fill television episodes. However, the premise is often praised as a functional tool that allows audiences to experience the immediacy of the moment. The structure serves the story rather than acting as a mere gimmick.

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Critical consensus also highlights the strong on-screen chemistry between Mackie and Dornan. Their performances are frequently cited as perfectly cast and central to the show's success. Greg MacArthur from Screen Rant described 12 12 12 as Apple TV's best action thriller yet. The review emphasized that the entertaining twists and dynamic between the disgraced agent and the professional criminal create a compelling experience. This combination of narrative complexity and character-driven drama resonates with early reviewers.

The production features a robust supporting cast that adds depth to the European setting. Other stars in the series include Jack Kesy from Deadpool 2. Agathe Rousselle from Titane also appears in the cast. Sallie Harmsen from Moloch and José García from The Ax contribute to the ensemble. Kali Reis from True Detective rounds out the key supporting roles. Their involvement underscores the international scope and high production values of the Apple TV Original.

Mackie continues to build a reputation for quality small-screen roles through this project. The show follows his work on Peacock's Twisted Metal and a guest appearance in The Studio. It also maintains his streak of appearing in Fresh-rated television projects. The last TV project by Mackie that scored poorly was Prime Video's Solo. That single-episode appearance in a drama anthology contrasts sharply with the current critical reception.

Kari Skogland returns to direct several episodes of 12 12 12. She previously directed all episodes of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Skogland also serves as an executive producer alongside creators Dudi Appleton and Jim Keeble. This creative partnership adds continuity and stylistic consistency to Mackie's recent television output. Other directors involved in the series include Ellen Kuras and Takeshi Fukunaga. Writers Joe Murtagh, Dudi Appleton, and Jim Keeble shape the intricate plot.

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12 12 12 premiered on Friday, November 13, on the Apple TV platform. The series follows a weekly release schedule for its eight-episode season. New episodes will air one by one to maintain audience engagement. The season is scheduled to conclude with a finale on Friday, December 25. This rollout provides a full arc for viewers to follow over the holiday period. The show carries a TV-MA rating for Crime Drama and Action genres.

The initial reception positions 12 12 12 as a standout entry in the recent lineup of crime thrillers. The ongoing addition of reviews may shift the percentage, but the current consensus points to a satisfying experience. The weekly rollout ensures that anticipation remains high. The cat-and-mouse game between Jack Strickland and Paul Galvin continues to unfold, promising further developments in the investigation and the heist aftermath. Fans of the genre can look forward to the rest of the season as the timelines converge.