Anthony Mackie Advocates For Three-Film Captain America Arc In MCU

Anthony Mackie calls for a three-film saga for Sam Wilson, citing precedents set by previous Marvel leads. Details on box office performance and future Avengers appearances follow.

Anthony Mackie has publicly expressed his desire to star in three movies as Sam Wilson, the current Captain America, within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The forty-eight-year-old actor discussed this ambition during a recent conversation with media host Josh Horowitz, emphasizing that he believes such a structure is necessary to properly develop his character.

Mackie Demands Three-Film Saga for Cap

Mackie stated that every character in the franchise deserves a second film, but argued that Captain America specifically has proven the case for three installments. He pointed out that even characters like Thor receive four films, while Spider-Man has benefited from seventeen separate movies, totaling fifty-one individual features.

Also read Anthony Mackie Denies Spoiling Vision's Avengers Doomsday Role

The former Falcon star joked about the sheer volume of Spider-Man content, noting that seventeen films equal approximately fifty-one movies if counting various iterations. He suggested that this extensive run demonstrates the viability of long-form storytelling for major heroes. Mackie clarified that his request is not about greed but about narrative completeness.

He explicitly mentioned wanting to participate in two additional films to see his character complete his full arc. This comment highlights his commitment to providing a satisfying and thorough journey for Sam Wilson, rather than rushing through the storyline in a single movie. The actor views the three-movie structure as a standard that has already been validated by the studio.

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Box Office Success of Brave New World

Mackie's first solo venture as the new Captain America, titled Captain America: Brave New World, was released on February 14, 2025. The plot focused on Wilson navigating his new identity while becoming entangled in a high-stakes international conspiracy. The film served as the foundational chapter for his tenure as the shield-bearer.

The movie achieved significant commercial success, earning four hundred fifteen million dollars at the worldwide box office. This financial performance underscores the strong audience interest in the new iteration of the character. The success provides a solid platform for Mackie to pursue his stated goal of a longer narrative run.

The strong earnings validate the studio's decision to shift the mantle to a new actor. It also sets a high bar for future projects in the Captain America line. Mackie's advocacy for more films aligns with the commercial potential demonstrated by this debut solo effort.

Upcoming Marvel Projects and Precedents

Anthony Mackie is scheduled to appear in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, which is set for release in December 2026. He is also expected to return in another Marvel movie, Avengers: Secret Wars. These upcoming roles represent the immediate future for the character in the broader MCU narrative.

The precedent for a three-film saga was established by Chris Evans, who portrayed Steve Rogers in eleven films total. Evans' tenure included a distinct trilogy consisting of Captain America: The First Avenger, Winter Soldier, and Civil War.

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Evans first took up the shield in the 2011 film Captain America: The First Avenger. He reprised the role in the 2014 film Captain America: The Winter Soldier and the 2016 film Captain America: Civil War. This structure provided a comprehensive backstory and evolution for the original hero, a template Mackie now hopes to replicate.

Strategic Path for Sam Wilson

Mackie's comments indicate a strategic vision for the character that extends beyond the current movie cycle. By advocating for three films, he is aligning the new Captain America with the most successful character arcs in the franchise history. This approach ensures that Sam Wilson receives the same level of development and screen time as Steve Rogers.

The actor's desire to complete his character's arc suggests a long-term commitment to the role. It signals to fans and producers alike that the story of Sam Wilson is far from over. His upcoming appearances in Doomsday and Secret Wars will likely set the stage for further solo projects.

The combination of box office success and actor ambition creates a strong case for continued investment in the Captain America franchise. Mackie's vision offers a clear path forward for the studio to maintain narrative consistency and fan engagement. The industry is watching to see if this three-film plan will be approved for the future.