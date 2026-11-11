Anthony Mackie clarified that Robert Downey Jr does not perform stunts in Avengers Doomsday and discussed his interaCtions with Paul Bettany, sparking rumors about Vision's appearance.

Clarification on Robert Downey Jr s On-Set Presence

Set Dynamics and Cast Interactions

Anthony Mackie recently addressed ongoing speculation regarding Robert Downey Jr 's physical presence on the set of Avengers: Doomsday. When asked by Entertainment Tonight about the experience of facing off against the actor who plays Doctor Doom , Mackie responded with humor, stating clearly that it was not the actor himself in the costume. He emphasized that Downey does not engage in fighting scenes within the production, clarifying that the physical performer in the suit was a stunt double or another individual. This comment has fueled existing theories among fans that the Doom costume features different visual elements than what would be expected if Downey were fully suited up,such as discrepancies in eye color observed in various shots. The actor's playful tone suggests that while Downey is involved in the film,the intense physical action sequences are handled by professionals trained for those specific tasks.

Mackie described the atmosphere on the set of Avengers: Doomsday as reminiscent of a summer camp, highlighting the long breaks between productions for the cast members. he noted that the experience allows everyone to catch up on personal milestones, such as marriage and new children, creating a relaxed and social environmeNt. During this time,Mackie mentioned spending period with Paul Bettany, which initially sparked rumors that Bettany's character, Vision, would appear in the film. Yet, it is important to note that the production for VisionQuest was taking place on the same sound stages, located across from each other. This proximity likely explains thier interaction, as both productions were active simultaneously in the same studio complex. The overlap in filming schedules creates an opportunity for actors to meet, even if thier characters don't share scenes.

Also read Did Anthony Mackie just let a Doomsday spoiler slip?

Rumors Surrounding Vision and Future MCU Appearances

The mention of Paul Bettany has led to widespread speculation about the return of Vision to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Although Mackie did not confirm any crossover, the proximity of the two productions has intensified fan theories. The recent finale of VisionQuest may provide additional context regarding the synthezoids status,potentially influencing his role in the larger Avengers narrative. Some observers suggest that Mackie's comments were accidental spoilers, a trait more commonly associated with actors like Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo. Nevertheless, the interconnected nature of the current film slate means that visual storytelling and set dynamics often blur the lines between seperate projects. The lack of a definitive statement from Marvel Studios leaves the door open for Vision to make an appearance, given the flexible nature of modern superhero franchises.

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Cast Composition and Upcoming Release Details

The confirmed cast for Avengers: Doomsday includes a diverse array of stars from various universes, united to oppose the character played by Robert Downey Jr. In addition to Mackie,the film features Florence Pugh, who is reportedly playing a significant role as Yelena Belova. Established icons such as Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, and Simu Liu are also part of the ensemble. Despite the extensive list of announced talent, several major stars remain unconfirmed, including Brie Larson and Elizabeth Olsen. The sheer volume of characters and the complexity of the storyline contribute to the difficulty in tracking who is officially part of the production. as trailers continue to release,they offer glimpses into the Latverian accent used in the film and the visual style of Doctor Doom, further deepening the intrigue surrounding the movie's plot and character dynamics.