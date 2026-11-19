Boxer Anthony Joshua reveals he is a father again, welcoming a daughter with Nicole Osbourne as he prepares for the Tyson Fury fight in Cardiff.

Anthony Joshua has officially announced that he is a father again, welcoming a new baby girl into the world with partner Nicole Osbourne. The former heavyweight world champion, who is currently in Marbella preparing for his upcoming bout against Tyson Fury at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, shared the personal milestone with the public. This new arrival marks a significant family update for Joshua, who already has an eleven-year-old son named JJ with Osbourne.

Baby Girl Born Weighing 5.5 Pounds

The newborn daughter was born on November 14 and weighed 5.5 pounds at birth. Joshua deliberately chose not to find out the sex of the baby during the pregnancy, a decision he explained was part of the excitement and surprise for the family. While the infant has not yet been named, the boxer expressed his joy and amazement at becoming a father to a girl. He noted that the birth of his daughter adds a new dimension to his family life and future responsibilities.

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Joshua's Promise to Be an Involved Dad

Joshua shared his enthusiasm for his new role, stating that he intends to be fully involved in his daughter's upbringing. He joked that he might be seen wearing eyeshadow or nail polish and drinking tea in a doll's playhouse to bond with her. The boxer emphasized his commitment to changing diapers and participating in all aspects of childcare, regardless of how challenging they may be. He expressed a desire to gain a deeper understanding of the female experience and to be a supportive figure for women in his life.

Family Duty and Reflections on Life

The boxer described the decision to have another child as a conscious choice driven by a sense of duty and a desire to leave a legacy. He mentioned that after surviving a severe car crash in Nigeria last December that claimed the lives of two close friends, he realized how precious and short life can be. Joshua stated that he did not want his existing son, JJ, to be alone if something were to happen to him. This new birth represents a proactive step to ensure his family's continuity and stability.

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Preparing for the Tyson Fury Showdown

Despite the joyous news, Joshua remains focused on his upcoming fight against Tyson Fury, scheduled for December 12. He is currently in training in Marbella and has not yet met his newborn daughter in person. The boxer plans to meet and hold his daughter after the conclusion of the high-stakes bout in Cardiff. In the meantime, he has been maintaining contact with Osbourne through FaceTime calls to see the new baby and stay connected with his family during this intense preparation period.

Overcoming Tragedy and Loss in Boxing

Joshua's return to professional boxing has been marked by emotional resilience following the tragic loss of his friends Sina Ghami and Latif 'Latz' Ayodele. The three were involved in a car accident near Lagos on December 13, where Joshua sustained minor injuries while his friends lost their lives. The tragedy deeply affected him, leading to an emotional post-fight interview in July after his match against Kristian Prenga. Joshua has honored his friends' memory through tattoos and pennants worn during his fights, symbolizing their enduring impact on his career and personal life.

Continuing the Legacy and Future Goals

As Joshua prepares to face Tyson Fury, he carries the weight of personal triumph and professional ambition. The addition of his daughter to the family provides a fresh perspective and motivation as he navigates the latter stages of his boxing career. His comments reflect a man who is balancing the demands of elite sports with the profound responsibilities of fatherhood. The upcoming fight in Cardiff represents not just a sporting event but a milestone in a journey that has seen him overcome personal tragedy to celebrate new life.