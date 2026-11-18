Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua announces the birth of his second child, a daughter born on November 14, while preparing for his high-stakes boxing match against Tyson Fury.

Former undisputed heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua has officially announced the arrival of his second child, a newborn daughter, to the world. The 37-year-old boxing icon shared the joyful update via an interview with The Sun, confirming that the baby girl was born on November 14 and weighed 5.5 pounds at birth. This significant family milestone arrives just weeks before Joshua's scheduled heavyweight unification bout against long-time rival Tyson Fury, which is set to take place in the early hours of December 12 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Joshua Becomes Father to Daughter

Nicole Osbourne, the mother of Joshua's children, welcomed the new baby girl into the family. Joshua already has an 11-year-old son named JJ Osbourne, making him a proud older brother for the first time. The father deliberately chose not to find out the sex of the pregnancy beforehand, opting for a surprise delivery that has now resulted in a daughter. While the infant has not yet been named publicly, the timing of her birth coincides with Joshua's intensive training camp in Marbella, Spain, where he is finalizing his preparations for the upcoming championship clash.

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Personal Reflections on Fatherhood

In his comments to The Sun, Joshua expressed profound gratitude and excitement about his new role as a father to a girl. He joked about the lifestyle changes he anticipates, stating that he will no longer have time for video games like Fifa or motorbiking. Instead, he humorously noted that he might see himself with eyeshadow or nail polish, engaging in activities like drinking tea in a doll's playhouse to support his daughter. He emphasized his commitment to being an involved parent, stating he is ready to change diapers and go through all the challenges of raising a child to ensure he does the right thing by her.

Understanding Women Through His Daughter

Joshua also reflected on the broader implications of having a daughter, noting that it will provide him with a first-hand experience of the power and influence of women. He mentioned speaking extensively with the women in his family to understand the unique support systems they share. This personal revelation comes at a poignant time, as Joshua recently survived a fatal car crash in Nigeria last December that claimed the lives of his best friends, Sina Ghami and Latif 'Latz' Ayodele. The accident profoundly impacted his perspective on life, leading him to view the birth of his child as a conscious and essential part of his duty to leave a legacy beyond the boxing ring.

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Emotional Connection to Late Friends

The joyous news of the baby's birth is juxtaposed with the lingering grief of Joshua's past year. He survived the crash on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway after his SUV collided with a stationary truck, narrowly escaping serious injury by sitting in the back seat. The tragedy left a deep mark on the boxer, who broke down during a post-fight interview in July when facing Kristian Prenga, admitting he had spent months suppressing his pain. Joshua has honored his late friends by wearing pennants with their names pinned to his chest and adding 'LATZ' and 'SINA' to his Africa tattoo outline on his bicep earlier this year.

Future Plans and Upcoming Fight

Although Joshua has not yet met his newborn daughter in person, he has been staying connected through FaceTime calls with Nicole Osbourne while training in Spain. He plans to meet and hold his daughter immediately following his highly anticipated fight against Tyson Fury in Cardiff next month. This upcoming bout represents the culmination of years of rivalry and speculation in the heavyweight division. For Joshua, balancing the pressures of preparing for a title fight with the newfound responsibilities of fatherhood underscores the complex and demanding nature of his current life phase.