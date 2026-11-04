Anthony Hopkins Films A Visit to Grandpa's in California

Sir Anthony Hopkins, 88, continues his prolific career filming A Visit to Grandpa's in Pasadena. The project adapts Dylan Thomas' work and stars Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Sir Anthony Hopkins, aged 88, was recently photographed on location in Pasadena, California, during reshoots for his upcoming film titled A Visit to Grandpa's. The legendary Welsh actor appeared in high spirits and professional condition as he arrived at the set to continue production duties. This sighting confirms that the distinguished performer remains active in front of the camera despite his advanced age and extensive six-decade career history.

Production Details and Source Material

The new cinematic project is a direct adaptation of a semi-autobiographical short story written by the renowned Welsh poet Dylan Thomas in 1938. Directed by D J Caruso, the narrative follows a lonely young boy whose summer on a remote Welsh farm undergoes a dramatic transformation. What begins as an experience of expected boredom evolves into a series of magical adventures driven by imaginative mischief and eccentric storytelling from his grandfather character.

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Caruso, known for directing the biblical epic Mary which also featured Hopkins in 2024, has described the project as deeply personal. He revealed that a conversation with Hopkins on a windswept set in Morocco sparked his renewed interest in the story. The director noted that the tale had lodged in his bones since he first read it twenty-five years prior, highlighting the enduring power of Thomas' prose.

Cast Dynamics and Welsh Connections

Adding significant cultural depth to the production is co-star Catherine Zeta-Jones, who brings her own Welsh heritage to the screen. The Oscar-winning actress and singer recently highlighted that filming in her native Wales alongside Hopkins was a uniquely fulfilling milestone in her career. She emphasized that this role marked one of the first instances where she performed using her natural Welsh accent rather than a constructed dialect.

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Zeta-Jones shared her emotional reaction to returning home for filming in an interview with Graham Norton in October 2026. She contrasted this experience with previous international shoots in locations like Malaysia and Australia, noting the profound joy of seeing local supporters waving in celebration. Her participation underscores the strong collaborative bond between the two veteran actors who have worked together previously in films such as The Mask of Zorro.

Future Projects and Industry Impact

The rising UK child star Artie Wilkinson-Hunt portrays the grandson character in the film. Wilkinson-Hunt gained recent attention for his role as the younger version of Nicholas Galitzine in Masters of the Universe. His casting adds a fresh dynamic to the ensemble cast as the production moves forward with its current phase of shooting in California.

A Visit to Grandpa's represents just one of eight movie projects currently in development for Sir Anthony Hopkins according to industry databases. The actor's continued output demonstrates a sustained commitment to diverse roles across various genres. Upcoming assignments include portraying Charles Darwin in The Species and appearing alongside Andy Garcia, Jessica Alba, and Al Pacino in the biopic Maserati: The Brothers.

While no official release date has been announced for A Visit to Grandpa's, the ongoing production signals Hopkins' undiminished presence in Hollywood. The film's focus on Welsh roots and literary adaptation aligns with Hopkins' stated desire to explore the remarkable vision of Dylan Thomas. As reshoots conclude in Pasadena, the project moves closer to completion ahead of its eventual theatrical debut.